Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Deputies seek public's help in identifying driver who was involved in hit-and-run death of woman in Rancho Cucamonga

Fontana Herald News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeputies are seeking the public's help in identifying the hit-and-run driver who was responsible for the death of a woman in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On April 17 at about...

www.fontanaheraldnews.com

Comments / 4

Bunny Babe
3d ago

Whoever hit this lady you can run & hide and maybe get away with it on earth, but God See's everything & one day judgment will come whether you like it or not. I suggest you turn yourself in & not let it eat your conscience up.

Reply
6
