042222-tuc-spt-catsys-p1

The Purdue softball team extended its losing streak to six straight games as it struggled to get players on base during an 8-0 loss to Michigan State on Friday. Throughout the seven innings, Purdue only managed three hits and left all three of those runners on base. The Purdue defense kept the game close, only giving up 1 run in the first four innings, but a 3-run fifth inning for Michigan State opened the game up, and a 3-run seventh inning sealed the game. Purdue went through four pitchers throughout the game. They gave up 8 runs on 12 hits with one error. Senior shortstop Rachel Becker was only one of two Purdue players to reach a base, recording two singles in three at bats. Purdue will have two more chances to avenge their loss and stop their losing streak as they play Michigan State on Saturday and Sunday.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO