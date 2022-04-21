042222-tuc-spt-catsys-p1

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
 3 days ago
Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin's dunk against TCU was named the UA men's basketball Play of the Year. Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Bennedict Mathurin, Sam Thomas and more honored at Arizona's Catsys awards ceremony

The Arizona Wildcats celebrated these top performing student-athletes of the season at the annual Catsys awards show.

The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
The Exponent

Post-spring position recap:

Spring ball is in the rearview mirror and Nebraska football now moves into the next phase of the offseason. There is plenty of movement on the horizon in the transfer portal around the country, so every team is constantly in at least some state of flux. However, it’s a good time to look at the Husker roster and recap spring developments and forecast the coming weeks and months.
The Exponent

4/22/22 Michigan State 8, Purdue 0

The Purdue softball team extended its losing streak to six straight games as it struggled to get players on base during an 8-0 loss to Michigan State on Friday. Throughout the seven innings, Purdue only managed three hits and left all three of those runners on base. The Purdue defense kept the game close, only giving up 1 run in the first four innings, but a 3-run fifth inning for Michigan State opened the game up, and a 3-run seventh inning sealed the game. Purdue went through four pitchers throughout the game. They gave up 8 runs on 12 hits with one error. Senior shortstop Rachel Becker was only one of two Purdue players to reach a base, recording two singles in three at bats. Purdue will have two more chances to avenge their loss and stop their losing streak as they play Michigan State on Saturday and Sunday.
WREG

Grizzlies vocal on ‘inconsistent’ officiating

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WREG) — The series is tied 2-2 after a tough one-point loss Saturday night in Game 4. The Grizzlies, of course, aren’t happy with their execution in the last two games of the series, but Saturday night they made it known that the officiating was a problem. “Yes, some things we have to […]
The Spun

Alex Caruso Suffered A Gruesome Injury On Sunday

The Chicago Bulls will be without a key piece of their rotation after guard Alex Caruso suffered a facial injury in the second half of Game 4. Per Bleacher Report, Caruso has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the Bulls‘ key playoff game. Alex Caruso hit the...
The Exponent

Unheralded players step up for shorthanded Montana State in spring game

Montana State was missing enough players in its spring football game to field entire units on both sides of the ball. MSU had 22 players on its non-participating list, many of whom will be starters or at least competing for playing time next season. Those absences limited what anyone could learn from the game. They also provided valuable opportunities.
The Exponent

The Exponent

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

