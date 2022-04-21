Gregory M. Rayburn

The wedding website for Love and Marriage: Huntsville star Destiny Payton-Williams and her ex-husband, La’Berrick “LB” Williams, shows that they were once a picture-perfect couple. Unfortunately, their marital bliss didn’t last long. The Love and Marriage: Huntsville Season 3 trailer, which OWN dropped in July 2021, gave...
University of Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett is set to headline the 2022 Golden Eagle Dinner, a fundraiser of the Boy Scouts of America’s Coastal Georgia Council. The event is an annual fundraiser for the Coastal Georgia Council, which is a nonprofit organization charted by the national Boy Scouts...
Comments / 0