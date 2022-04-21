Police: Man rammed SUV into parked vehicles in St. Louis Park

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man faces assault and trespassing charges after threatening a hotel employee with a “wizard wand,” court documents show.
Skylar Eros Dupree Thomas, 29, of Woodbury is charged with fifth-degree assault and trespassing, both misdemeanors, according to a criminal complaint.
Skylar Thomas (credit: Hennepin County)
Just after midnight Friday, Bloomington police responded to a Hyatt Place hotel on a report of a person with a weapon.
The suspect, identified as Thomas, told police he had a “wand.”
“From previous calls, [the officer] knew that the defendant was referencing a stick that had been fashioned into what looked like a...
