Saint Louis Park, MN

Police: Man rammed SUV into parked vehicles in St. Louis Park

By FOX 9 Staff
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in St. Louis Park say officers had to break the window of a vehicle to stop a man who was ramming vehicles with an SUV earlier this week.

KARE 11

Police: 1 injured in Anoka shooting

ANOKA, Minn. — One man was hospitalized after a reported shooting in Anoka on early Saturday morning, local police say. According to the Anoka Police Department, officers investigated a reported shooting at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday on West Main Street in Anoka. When officers arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds outside of a building.
ANOKA, MN
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bring Me The News

Woman found dead on ice identified as 44-year-old from central Minnesota

Authorities have identified the person found dead on a frozen channel last week as a 44-year-old woman. The body of Hannah Hale was discovered the morning of March 31 in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Someone had called 911 to report a person lying on the ice in the Harris Channel, a body of water that connects Little Rock Lake to the Mississippi River.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
KTUL

Four arrested for allegedly "jackpotting" ATM machine at OnCue

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four individuals were arrested by Oklahoma City police on on Thursday for ATM jackpotting. Police arrested 41-year-old Chevalier Martinez, 20-year-old Clever Medina, 33-year-old Wilfredo Lezama-Garcia, and 43-year-old Edgar Ravalo on April 14 for "jackpotting" an ATM Machine at an OnCue at 13600 N. Western in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Bring Me The News

Victim in fatal Burnsville crash identified as Lakeville North sophomore Sydney Kohner

The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
BURNSVILLE, MN
KIMT

Man found in Dodge County field with his 4-year-old is sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It started with a man and his four-year-old daughter found in a field in near freezing temperatures. It’s ended with a plea deal and probation. Michael Wayne Emmers, 37 of Le Center, has pleaded guilty to DWI and misdemeanor domestic assault. Two counts of child endangerment and a second count of domestic assault have been dropped.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man Threatened Bloomington Hotel Employee With ‘Wizard Wand’

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man faces assault and trespassing charges after threatening a hotel employee with a “wizard wand,” court documents show. Skylar Eros Dupree Thomas, 29, of Woodbury is charged with fifth-degree assault and trespassing, both misdemeanors, according to a criminal complaint. Skylar Thomas (credit: Hennepin County) Just after midnight Friday, Bloomington police responded to a Hyatt Place hotel on a report of a person with a weapon. The suspect, identified as Thomas, told police he had a “wand.” “From previous calls, [the officer] knew that the defendant was referencing a stick that had been fashioned into what looked like a...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KEYC

Glencoe man arrested, charged in connection to overdose death

GLENCOE, Minn. (KEYC) — A Glencoe man was arrested in connection to an overdose death last fall. Police say 41-year-old Casper Reid Casey was taken into custody Monday. The arrest occurred after a five-month investigation by the Glencoe Police Department and the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office. Casey was...
GLENCOE, MN
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bring Me The News

Man standing near vehicle is fatally shot in Minneapolis, police say

A 20-year-old man who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in north Minneapolis on Wednesday has died, marking the 23rd homicide in Minneapolis this year. Minneapolis police was informed by hospital offiials Friday that the the yet-to-be-identified victim had died. He was found in the street on the 5100 block of N Bryant Ave. suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound at about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Boy Fatally Shot Inside Downtown Mpls. Apt. Identified As Amare Mayberry-Campbell

Video is from the April 16 report MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 10-year-old boy who was fatally shot inside a downtown Minneapolis apartment last week. According to Minneapolis police, officers from the 1st Precinct responded to the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue at around 11:35 p.m. Friday on the report of a shooting inside a downtown apartment. Officers soon located the boy who was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police say officers immediately provided medical care, including CPR, before the victim was taken to the hospital. He later died at the hospital. On Monday, the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Coon Rapids woman charged with assaulting her father

A 37-year-old Coon Rapids woman previously cited for destroying an elderly couple's groceries while driving for Instacart now faces domestic assault charges. Tara Olivia Plum is charged in Anoka County District Court with two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault and one count of obstructing the legal process for allegedly attacking her father Wednesday.
COON RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Dies Days After Being Shot In The Head In Minneapolis

Originally published April 17. Updated with news of the victim’s death. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a 45-year-old man has died days after being shot in the head on a Minneapolis street. Officers were called to the 2900 block of 14th Avenue South, just off East Lake Street in the Phillips community, just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, and they arrived to find the victim laying in the street. Police say he died on Wednesday from his injuries. (credit: CBS) Investigators say “at least one shot was fired from a passenger vehicle” before the shooter fled. No one is in custody. This is the city’s 21st homicide case of 2022. On Friday, the victim was identified as 45-year-old Vincent Lewis. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

