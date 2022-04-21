This Is The Best Golf Course In Arizona
When's your upcoming tee time?
Whether you're golfing with clients or spending a day on the links with the boys , wouldn't you rather play at the best golf course in town? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated golf courses in every state . Here's what they said about it:
Great golf courses are judged as such due in large part to three major factors: greens, hazards, and the properties themselves. ... Stacker compiled a list of the highest golf courses in Arizona on Tripadvisor. These courses feature a host of attractive features, a sense of exclusivity and luxury, and challenging routing for even the most competitive golfers. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite home-state courses made the list—and perhaps to make a bucket list for courses you’ve yet to try.
In Arizona , the highest-rated golf course is Phoenix Scottsdale Golf in Peoria.
Here's a look at the top 10 golf courses in Arizona:
- Phoenix Scottsdale Golf, Peoria
- Troon North Golf Club, Scottsdale
- Sedona Golf Resort, Sedona
- Boulders Resort Golf Club, Carefree
- We-Ko-Pa Golf Club, McDowell
- Gold Canyon Resort - Dinosaur Mountain Golf Course, Gold Canyon
- Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale
- Rancho Manana Golf Club, Cave Creek
- TPC Scottsdale - The Stadium Course, Scottsdale
- Kierland Golf Club, Scottsdale
To read Stacker's full report, click here .
