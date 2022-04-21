ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Best Golf Course In Texas

By Dani Medina
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

When's your upcoming tee time?

Whether you're golfing with clients or spending a day on the links with the boys , wouldn't you rather play at the best golf course in town? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated golf courses in every state . Here's what they said about it:

Great golf courses are judged as such due in large part to three major factors: greens, hazards, and the properties themselves. ... Stacker compiled a list of the highest golf courses in Texas on Tripadvisor. These courses feature a host of attractive features, a sense of exclusivity and luxury, and challenging routing for even the most competitive golfers. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite home-state courses made the list—and perhaps to make a bucket list for courses you’ve yet to try.

In Texas , the highest-rated golf course is Hermann Park in Houston.

Here's a look at the top 10 golf courses in Texas:

  1. Hermann Park, Houston
  2. Memorial Park, Houston
  3. Palmer Course at La Cantera, San Antonio
  4. Four Seasons Resort and Club at Colinas, Irving
  5. Lockhart State Park, Lockhart
  6. La Cantera Golf Club, San Antonio
  7. Cowboys Golf Club, Grapevine
  8. Wolfdancer Golf Club, Cedar Creek
  9. Max Starcke Park, Seguin
  10. Texas Star Golf Course, Euless

To read Stacker's full report, click here .

