These Are The 8 Most Beautiful Places In Southern California

Beyond Southern California's tourist attractions and commonly visited photo-ops, the region has even more stunning natural scenery than you previously thought. California.com rounded up a list of the most beautiful places SoCal has to offer . "From pristine beaches and gorgeous gardens to coastal cities and stunning landmarks," reads the article, "these are the prettiest places in SoCal."

The first on their list is Ganna Walska Lotusland located at Cold Spring Road Montecito ! Here's what they had to say about the spot: "The nonprofit botanical garden is one of the prettiest gardens in the state—it’s home to over 3,000 local and non-native plants. Featuring a fantastic selection of palms, bromeliads, and cacti, Lotusland features many themed gardens, each more unique than the other."

Here are the other spots that made the list:

2. Salvation Mountain - Calipatria

3. Greystone Mansion - Beverly Hills

4. El Matador State Beach - Malibu

5. Newport Beach

7. Crystal Cove State Park - Laguna Beach

8. Mission Santa Barbara - Santa Barbara