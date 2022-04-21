ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito, CA

These Are The 8 Most Beautiful Places In Southern California

By Rebekah Gonzalez
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39HmSs_0fGMQezO00
Photo: Getty Images

Beyond Southern California's tourist attractions and commonly visited photo-ops, the region has even more stunning natural scenery than you previously thought. California.com rounded up a list of the most beautiful places SoCal has to offer . "From pristine beaches and gorgeous gardens to coastal cities and stunning landmarks," reads the article, "these are the prettiest places in SoCal."

The first on their list is Ganna Walska Lotusland located at Cold Spring Road Montecito ! Here's what they had to say about the spot: "The nonprofit botanical garden is one of the prettiest gardens in the state—it’s home to over 3,000 local and non-native plants. Featuring a fantastic selection of palms, bromeliads, and cacti, Lotusland features many themed gardens, each more unique than the other."

Here are the other spots that made the list:

2. Salvation Mountain - Calipatria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pgtcV_0fGMQezO00
Photo: Getty Images

3. Greystone Mansion - Beverly Hills

4. El Matador State Beach - Malibu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L7Ig9_0fGMQezO00
Photo: Getty Images

5. Newport Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZBCU6_0fGMQezO00
Photo: Getty Images

6. Solvang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hUKEC_0fGMQezO00
Photo: Getty Images

7. Crystal Cove State Park - Laguna Beach

8. Mission Santa Barbara - Santa Barbara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Okg2k_0fGMQezO00
Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Private paradise: The French Polynesian island locking locals out of beaches

Last November more than 2,000 people arrived on Temae beach, the heart of Mo’orea island in French Polynesia. The gathering was a a traditional cultural ceremony called a tahei, which saw people tie braided ti leaf cords together in a symbol of peace. The purpose was to raise awareness of the growing number of developments by a number of different groups on the island, which includes plans for two new hotels, plus more than 300 villas, homes and bungalows, catering to high-end visitors.
LIFESTYLE
lonelyplanet.com

When to head to Playa del Carmen for fabulous weather, fun festivals and hotel deals

Playa del Carmen has become a fast favorite among digital nomads thanks to its walkable center, excellent infrastructure and proximity to islands, reefs and ruins. While this rising star of the Riviera Maya is a year-round destination, tourist numbers do ebb and flow throughout the year. Pick the right time to visit, and you might just have the place to yourself.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Beach, CA
City
Newport Beach, CA
City
Montecito, CA
City
Malibu, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Montecito, CA
Government
City
Solvang, CA
City
Calipatria, CA
Local
California Government
Montecito, CA
Lifestyle
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
The Independent

Tourist dies after falling off raft on Grand Canyon rapids tour

A 68-year-old woman died after falling into the water during a whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Mary Kelley from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell into the water on Thursday morning on the ninth day of her boat journey near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.Others in the group she was travelling with managed to get her out of the water. She was unresponsive and CPR was performed until emergency services got to the scene. Park officials were alerted that CPR was in progress at around 11.18am on 24...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Outsider.com

Highly Dangerous Portuguese Man O’ War Arrive on South Carolina, Florida Coasts in Time for Spring Break

They may be made up of some gorgeous colors and even look majestic while swimming within their elements, but the Portuguese man o’ war, a relative of the jellyfish, is one of the most toxic animals on the planet. Earlier this year, lifeguards set up the purple flags all along the coast from South Carolina down to Southern Florida, warning outdoor lovers and ocean-goers that these toxic animals were traveling through the area. Now, these purple flags have returned to the beaches, just as spring breakers are continuing to hit beaches all along the coast.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
Narcity USA

Venomous "Blue Dragons" Are Invading Texas Beaches & They Look Like Mini-Pokémons

Blue dragon-looking sea slugs have been washing up on Texas beaches this past week, and you may be wondering: what in the world is this? We're wondering the same thing. These little guys are actually a species of Nudibranch, or sea slug, formally known as Blue Glaucus. You can identify them by their electric blue markings, and angel wing-like fins that look like something out of a sci-fi film.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#The Most Beautiful#Botanical Garden#Landmarks#Socal#El Matador#Newport Beach Photo#Calstatelg
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy