Construction impacts portion of Allen Hall’s eastern parking lot, sidewalk

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A section of Market Street in the heart of downtown Indianapolis will close Monday as part of a larger reconstruction project. West Market Street will close from Illinois Street to Monument Circle so workers can fix the roadway and improve ADA compliance of the sidewalks, ramps, and crosswalks, according to the City of Indianapolis Department of Public Works.
We have an update regarding the construction work happening on Auburn’s Lincoln Street parking garage. City Engineer Bill Lupien told Auburn City Council about delays and a completion time. The garage can hold approximately 430 vehicles. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio...
TUPELO • The second phase of the WestPark Pavilion retail center is underway, and construction of the building will mirror the aesthetic of Phase 1, which includes Lost Pizza, El Agave, and Ford Physical Therapy. Clay Short of TRI Inc. Commercial said, "based on the overwhelming success of the...
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - After hours of heated debate, Ridgeland’s Zoning Board recommended the Mayor and Board of Aldermen deny a proposed development on Highland Colony Parkway. It came after residents packed Thursday’s meeting. It would be located north of Highland Colony Baptist Church near Lake Castle Road.
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a town hall meeting Wednesday evening at New Mt. Olive Baptist Church to give people an opportunity to voice their concerns over trash pickup. Richard's Construction has been collecting garbage for nearly three weeks. Many have complained about late pickups...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s backdoor is about to be spruced up over the next couple of months. Starting Monday, crews from Walters Construction Co., Inc., will begin work on a $1.19 million overlay project on Old Highway 42. The project, running east from U.S. 49 north to Bouie...
