NEW “#JUSTSERVICESPHL” CAMPAIGN CALLS FOR FOCUS ON BASIC QUALITY-OF-LIFE ISSUES IN PHILADELPHIA’S FISCAL YEAR 2023 BUDGET

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Trenton city leaders held a virtual discussion Saturday to focus on public safety. During the meeting, Mercer County commissioner Sam Frisby said the gap between police and the community is in bad shape, and that has to change if the city wants to crack down on crime. “Police officers aren’t from Trenton,” Frisby said. “We got to make sure we have more officers that are engaged in our communities, that live in our communities, and that we are talking with,” he added. Trenton has been struggling to combat crime since the city’s budget was slashed 10 years ago and had to let 105 officers go.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO