Philadelphia, PA

NEW “#JUSTSERVICESPHL” CAMPAIGN CALLS FOR FOCUS ON BASIC QUALITY-OF-LIFE ISSUES IN PHILADELPHIA’S FISCAL YEAR 2023 BUDGET

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA – Joined by West Philadelphia community members, advocates, and elected colleagues, today City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier (3rd District) launched the #JustServicesPHL campaign, which calls for immediate major investments to address quality-of-life concerns in neighborhoods throughout Philadelphia. “The timely delivery of basic municipal services is at the core...

CBS Philly

Councilman David Oh To Introduce Budget Amendment To Withhold $10 Million Of SEPTA Funding

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News has learned that Philadelphia councilman David Oh will introduce a budget amendment to withhold $10 million of SEPTA funding unless the agency commits to hiring more officers and raising wages. SEPTA officials say the force has a budget for 260 officers, but currently only 210 are on staff. SEPTA says it is recruiting and looking for ways to retain current officers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington City Councilwoman accuses colleagues of holding 'unethical' meetings

Wilmington City Councilwoman Linda Gray accused two of her colleagues of holding meetings outside of regular session she feels violates Delaware's Freedom of Information Act. Gray, who found herself on the minority side of a 7-6 vote on how this session of Wilmington City Council would structure itself last January, used the Petitions and Communications portion of Thursday's council meeting to lob accusations at two members of the other side of that initial vote.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Delaware County Passes Ordinance Preventing Hospitals From Suspending Services Without 6 Months’ Notice

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A major emergency response in Delaware County. The council is taking action after Crozer Health announced it’s shutting down more services. The Delaware County Council unanimously approved an emergency ordinance aimed at ensuring that medical providers don’t leave residents in their communities high and dry. In the last six months alone, the four-hospital health system Crozer Health has closed vital medical units either permanently or temporarily. And last week, Crozer sent seven communities letters stating their emergency services would be shut down in 90 days unless those communities negotiates to pay Crozer by this Friday. “It is not an...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
#South Philadelphia#Philadelphia City Council#West Philadelphia#Vandalism
WHYY

Burlington County fair to address health and housing needs

Burlington County officials will mark Minority Health Month by hosting a free resource fair that is focused on healthy lifestyles and housing. The Bring Health Home housing and health resource fair is scheduled to take place Friday afternoon at the county Human Services Facility, 795 Woodlane Road, in Westampton. It’s being hosted by the county commissioners, health and human services departments and the Minority and Equal Rights Task Force.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
News Break
Politics
CBS Philly

Trenton City Leaders Hold Virtual Meeting To Focus On Public Safety

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Trenton city leaders held a virtual discussion Saturday to focus on public safety. During the meeting, Mercer County commissioner Sam Frisby said the gap between police and the community is in bad shape, and that has to change if the city wants to crack down on crime. “Police officers aren’t from Trenton,” Frisby said. “We got to make sure we have more officers that are engaged in our communities, that live in our communities, and that we are talking with,” he added. Trenton has been struggling to combat crime since the city’s budget was slashed 10 years ago and had to let 105 officers go.  
TRENTON, NJ
WHYY

New group to monitor Philly police following car stop reforms

A new group will keep a watchful eye on regulations designed to prevent Philadelphia police from stopping people for minor traffic infractions in the city. The accountability group was formed by Philadelphia City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas. He said the new regulation limiting police car stops, which became effective in March, needs to be carefully monitored to be sure racial equity occurs while also ensuring public safety.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sam Britt

The Philly Four: City gets rid of mask mandate after four days

Philadelphia announced the removal of the mask mandate on Friday, only four days after putting it in place. The Board of Health voted on Thursday night to end the mandate, citing the leveling of COVID cases and a decrease in hospitalizations. The mandate was initially met with backlash as a group of residents and businesses filed a lawsuit almost immediately after it took effect.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Morning Call

PA Cannabis Festival in Kutztown expected to draw more than 40,000 this weekend

It’s now legal to purchase recreational marijuana in New Jersey. Of course, here in Pennsylvania, that’s a different story. But the organizers of an annual festival have high hopes that this will change. The Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival — whose goal is to raise awareness to end cannabis prohibition in the Keystone State — returns this weekend to Renninger’s Farmers Market in Kutztown. “New ...
KUTZTOWN, PA

