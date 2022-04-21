ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida lawmakers vote to strip Disney’s self-governing power

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tom Palmer
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43wzyg_0fGMMquM00

(NewsNation) — Florida lawmakers Thursday gave final passage to a bill that would strip Walt Disney World of its self-government power, handing Gov. Ron DeSantis a win in his feud with the entertainment giant.

This is the latest move in DeSantis’s fight with Disney following its opposition to what critics call Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, which limits how Florida educators can discuss gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade.

In March, Disney said it would suspend political donations in the state and support organizations working to oppose the new law.

DeSantis convened a special legislative session to terminate “all special districts that were enacted in Florida prior to 1968” which includes the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a special taxing district that allows Walt Disney World to oversee its property as a quasi-governmental agency.

The measure does allow for the districts to be reestablished, leaving an avenue to renegotiate its future.

The Florida Senate passed the bill Wednesday, and it was approved by the House Thursday. The bill now moves to DeSantis’ office to be signed into law.

The move could have huge tax implications for Disney, whose series of theme parks have transformed Orlando into one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations.

Democrats have criticized the proposal as clear retaliation against the company and warned that local homeowners could get hit with big tax bills if they have to absorb bond debt from Disney — although such details are far from clear.

Disney is one of Florida’s biggest private employers, reporting last year that it had more than 60,000 workers in the state. It is not immediately clear how the company or local governments around its properties would be affected if the district was dissolved.

The creation of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, and the control it gave Disney over 27,000 acres in Florida, was a crucial element in the company’s plans to build near Orlando in the 1960s.

Company officials said they needed autonomy to plan a futuristic city along with the theme park. The city never materialized, however; instead, it morphed into the Epcot theme park.

Check back for updates as this story is developing.

The Hill and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Divers work on repairing hull of USS The Sullivans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — BIDCO divers plunged into the water Thursday to make repairs to the hull of USS The Sullivans. A new video captured by an underwater drone, released by the United States Coast Guard, showed divers looking for breaches in the warship. The divers were able to plug five holes in the hull […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Val Demings' lonely run against Marco Rubio

Zero — There are still a few months to go before Florida is fully immersed in another contentious campaign season, but right now no one appears to be locking down time for television ads in the state, according to an analysis down by AdImpact. Next door — Significant ad-buying...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Newsnation#Walt Disney World#The Florida Senate#House#Democrats
TheWrap

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Bashed for Telling Florida AG New Disney Law ‘Is Going After Them With a Sledgehammer’

Fox News host Neil Cavuto just could not make his viewers happy Saturday, with many either questioning why he was coming down so hard on Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody over a new state law dissolving Walt Disney World’s self-governing status, or questioning why he wasn’t coming down hard enough in an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Are Florida Republicans serious about going after Disney?

It’s A Small World — Is Florida prepared to end its six-decade love affair with Disney? Or is this just election-year posturing that will fade sometime in November?. Can You Feel the Love Tonight? — Disney’s inartful balancing act over Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” measure — or what critics have labeled the "don’t say gay" bill — has earned them sharp criticism all across the political spectrum, but the rhetoric continues to ramp up with Florida Republicans. “They don’t run this state, they will never run this state as long as I’m governor,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Fox News Tuesday evening.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

GOP candidate sends campaign message claiming ‘your child’ is scheduled for ‘gender reassignment surgery’

A campaign fundraising message from a Republican congressional candidate in Michigan baselessly accuses President Joe Biden of “forcing” young children to learn about “gender reassignment surgeries,” directing text message recipients to an appointment confirmation for “your child” to receive a “gender reassignment surgery tomorrow at 9am.”The message from the campaign of state Senator Tom Barrett – who is seeking the GOP nomination in the state’s 7th congressional district race for the US House of Representatives – asks recipients whether they wish to “CANCEL this appointment because you do not believe in teaching young children about dangerous transgender ideologies” by...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy