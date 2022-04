Caregivers for seniors often feel frustrated when they are unable to meet all the demands of their loved ones. Now a new, app-based, paid-by-the-hour service is opening in several north Atlanta metro communities — including Sandy Springs, Buckhead, Midtown, Decatur, and Vinings — to provide a backup. Naborforce, a “labor force of neighbors,” digitally connects […] The post New business helps older adults stay connected and independent appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO