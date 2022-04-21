ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapids, Hailstorm hit the road for fourth round of US Open Cup

By Vinny Benedetto vinny.benedetto@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
Switchbacks midfielder Beverly Makangila (16) closes in behind Northern Colorado’s Ethan Vanacore-Decker during the first half as the Switchbacks FC take on the Northern Colorado Hailstorm during the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette) Chancey Bush/ The Gazette

The Front Range is home to two of the 32 soccer clubs remaining in the 2022 US Open Cup.

Both Colorado Rapids and Northern Colorado Hailstorm, a Windsor-based club in its first year in USL League 1, will compete in the fourth round on May 10 and 11. The Rapids, one of eight Major League Soccer teams to automatically qualify for the fourth round, will start their Open Cup run with a trip to Minnesota United on May 11. Minnesota, which advanced via a 2-0 win over Forward Madison (League 1) on Wednesday, and the rest of the MLS clubs entered in the third round of the competition.

In the other match in the North Central Region, the Hailstorm will travel to face Union Omaha, the reigning League 1 champions, for the first meeting between the clubs on May 10. Both defeated MLS sides to advance. Rob Cornwall’s second-half strike gave Northern Colorado a 1-0 win at Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, while Union Omaha went to Chicago on Tuesday and beat the Fire on penalty kicks. The Hailstorm used extra time to beat Colorado Springs Switchbacks, members of the USL Championship, in the second round of the tournament.

