ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona talks Biden administration moves on student loans

CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona joins CBS...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 102

johnny
2d ago

Stop pandering to those who were financially illiterate to borrow somuch money on their so called education. The taxpayers are not responsible for their poor life choices.

Reply(2)
58
old guy Ben
2d ago

These brats wanting to default on their student loans will feel entitled their entire life and will be parasites instead of assets to the country. Force them to accept personal responsibility and pay their loans!

Reply(2)
41
San phoenix az
2d ago

Why Cancell student loans. They will make more money than the tax payers forced to pay for their education. Nobody forced them to borrow or to go. The best part of any education is to learn that you and only you are responsible for your choices. If you took ceramics or romantic languages as majors and can’t earn six figure paychecks from it.well that’s your problem. You still us the money. You signed you owe. We want it back

Reply(3)
28
Related
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

Biden's Education Department will immediately wipe out out student loan debt for 40,000 borrowers and bring 3.6M Americans closer to ending payments by promising to fix 'longstanding failures' in forgiveness scheme that hit low-income students

President Joe Biden's Education Department again moved to ease the burden of U.S. student loans on Tuesday, with the federal government claiming its latest reforms will wipe out debts for 40,000 such borrowers and bring 3.6 million Americans closer to ending their payments. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona called the current...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Secretary Of Education#U S Secretary#Student Debt#College
The Independent

Voices: Biden is in trouble and he wants Americans to point the finger elsewhere

After focusing mostly on confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and handling the war in Ukraine, President Joe Biden got a sucker punch on Wednesday with inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation hit a 40-year high, saying that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose by 8.5 per cent in the past 12 months before seasonal adjustment.The last time that inflation was that high was in 1981, when Ronald Reagan was president — after he beat Jimmy Carter largely because Americans were dissatisfied with Carter’s policies on inflation. As Rick Perlstein’s 2020 book Reaganland notes, then-Senator...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Nine words that shook the world: What was Joe Biden thinking?

Ever since Joe Biden ended his speech in Poland on Saturday night by making one of the most dangerous statements ever uttered by a U.S. president in the nuclear age, efforts to clean up after him have been profuse. Administration officials scurried to assert that Biden didn't mean what he said. Yet no amount of trying to "walk back" his unhinged comment at the end of his speech in front of Warsaw's Royal Castle can change the fact that Biden had called for regime change in Russia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Trey Gowdy tells Rep. Cawthorn: Start naming names, or admit that you 'made it up'

Former four-term United States representative and host of "Sunday Night in America" Trey Gowdy responded on his show Sunday to Rep. Madison Cawthorn's, R-N.C., claim that he witnessed Washington elites engage in hard drug use and solicit attendees for orgies. Gowdy called on Cawthorn to provide the public with names of the alleged participants or admit "that you made it up."
WASHINGTON STATE
Fox News

Kamala Harris distances herself from Biden remark calling for Putin's removal: 'We are not into regime change'

Vice President Kamala Harris was pressed about whether she agreed with President Biden's controversial remark calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin's removal from power. Biden generated international headlines after his speech in Warsaw, Poland, when he told the world in what apparently was an off-script remark that Putin "cannot remain...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

CBS News

436K+
Followers
52K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy