ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

AGs push back against 'absurd effort' to thwart border security efforts in Texas

By By Bethany Blankley | The Center Square contributor
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HhMdH_0fGMD6Ve00

(The Center Square) – The attorney generals of Texas and Missouri are pushing back against what they say is another attempt by the Biden administration to thwart border security efforts in Texas, this time through the Endangered Species Act.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed listing the prostrate milkweed (Asclepias prostrata), a wildflower, as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act. It’s also proposed designating 691.3 acres in two Texas border counties, Starr and Zapata, as critical habitat for the milkweed under the Act.

According to the agency, “All known Texas populations of prostrate milkweed are within 9 miles (14.5 km) of the Texas-Mexico border. To address border security concerns, additional border barrier construction was proposed in the Rio Grande Valley, including the Arroyo Morteros tract of the Lower Rio Grande Valley NWR. Should border wall construction occur, and depending on the alignment, construction could remove prostrate milkweed plants that occur within the construction footprint.”

The acreage includes areas in Texas where federal, state and local law enforcement officers are implementing border security efforts, including through Texas’ Operation Lone Star. The initiative has provided vital resources to local law enforcement combating increased cartel-driven crime and an influx of illegal immigration. Any attempts to stop these efforts would be detrimental, local and state authorities argue.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also issued disaster declarations, which are still in effect, for Starr and Zapata counties due to the “surge of individuals unlawfully crossing the Texas-Mexico border” who posed an “ongoing and imminent threat of disaster.”

“This absurd effort to paralyze Texas’s border control by putting a plant before the lives of Texans is another display of cowardice from the Biden Administration,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement.

“The Biden Administration appears to be using any means necessary not to build the Southwest border wall – that’s why our lawsuit is so important,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt told The Center Square.

Congress authorized and allocated funding for construction of the border wall, which President Joe Biden halted via executive order last year. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas later announced a range of immigration-related policy changes, including redirecting border wall funds to be spent on environmental projects.

While construction of the federal wall was halted, Texas began building its own border wall on Texas land, starting last December in Rio Grande City.

AG Paxton has sued the administration multiple times related to immigration. He’s also sued twice with Schmitt, including over border wall construction being halted.

Paxton sent a letter to FWS during the public comment period, which ended April 18, opposing its plan.

He points to thorough environmental analyses previously conducted by federal agencies that found the impact of border enforcement activities or border barrier construction was of minimal or no significance to the milkweed.

“Yet, these environmental studies are seemingly being ignored by FWS and now without clear reasoning or supportive data, the impact of border enforcement activities or a border wall are said to be potential threats of ‘high magnitude’ to the prostrate milkweed,” Paxton said.

Likewise, the milkweed can be replanted in other areas. Many gardeners plant them as a way to attract butterflies. Texas Parks and Wildlife has identified 36 species of the plant, both native and non-native to Texas, identifying regions of the country where it grows.

In its filing with the Federal Register, the FWS states that while “two proposed units of critical habitat are located along the border, we do not anticipate that there will be an impact on national security or homeland security.”

Instead, it claims there’s potential “habitat loss from border security development and enforcement activities” necessitating the special status for the plant.

But Paxton said “the increased influx of illegal aliens through the designated habitat, without a border wall, will actually do more harm to the plant.”

More than 100,000 illegal immigrants have been caught trespassing in the U.S. every month, according to recent CBP data. Additionally, Border Patrol agents are expected to process more than 2 million people entering the southwest border by the end of the fiscal year. Border counties, especially, are suffering from increased cartel-driven crime – from increased high-speed vehicle chases, to increased drug and human trafficking.

“One would hope that saving a person from being trafficked by allowing for sufficient border enforcement activities, in addition to implementing some sort of border barrier, would outweigh the designation of a plant species as endangered or habitat as critical, especially considering other federal agencies have concluded … that the prostrate milkweed would not be threatened by such activity,” Paxton argues.

When it comes to securing the border, Schmitt said, “If the Biden Administration won’t take action to secure the border, Missouri and Texas will."

“This wall will be built,” Paxton said. “Congress approved funding for this wall, and these cynical efforts to further burden the state of Texas will not stand.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that bussing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Missouri State
City
Zapata, TX
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. “To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Fourth bus of illegal immigrants from the border is dropped off at the Capitol: Group arrives in Washington DC as Gregg Abbott continues war with White House

A fourth bus full of migrants who crossed into the U.S. illegally from Mexico arrived in Washington, DC on Saturday morning. The bus, carrying two women and eight men, drove 1,500 miles from Texas to DC, and arrived just blocks from the Capitol building, disembarking near centrally-located Union Station. The...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#Ags#Border Patrol#Illegal Immigrants#Homeland Security#Arroyo Morteros
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

Migrants arrive in D.C. on buses sent by GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

WASHINGTON — A group of undocumented migrants arrived in the nation's capital Wednesday on a bus sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, part of the Republican governor's strategy to oppose the Biden administration's rescinding of a Trump-era border policy. "By busing migrants to Washington, D.C., the Biden Administration will...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas Governor Abbott buses migrants from border and leaves them at Fox’s DC HQ

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is going forward with his plan to bus undocumented migrants to Washington DC despite concerns from most legal experts regarding his total lack of authority to do so.The Texas Republican’s administration oversaw the first arrival of a busload of undocumented migrants to the nation’s capital on Wednesday; the bus arrived at the headquarters of right-leaning network Fox News, which was the first to report on the scene and had a story published within minutes of their arrival.The building also houses C-SPAN and NBC News’s offices, but Fox’s coverage touted news of the event as an...
IMMIGRATION
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy