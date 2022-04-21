ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Unmanned aircraft sparks wildfire during crash "at high rate of speed" in Colorado

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zdbN6_0fGM9mTa00
File photo. Grass fire. Photo Credit: photllurg (iStock).

Officials have determined the cause of the Table Mountain Fire, which burned 52 acres near Longmont on Wednesday, forcing evacuations amid dangerous weather conditions.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the short-lived Colorado blaze was sparked when researchers associated with the UC Boulder Aerospace Engineering Department crashed an unmanned aircraft into the ground at a high rate of speed. Upon collision, the aircraft's lithium ion battery ignited. The crew attempted to stop the fire with an on-site fire extinguisher, but were unsuccessful given the strong winds.

The researchers remained on site. At the time of the crash, they were flying according to regulations and the capability of the machine. They will not be charged criminally due to the accidental nature of the crash, which occurred during legal activity.

While this accident took place in a research setting, this incident can also serve as an important example for recreational and commercial drone operators. Drone and other unmanned aerial vehicle crashes can result in wildfires, often with some sort of battery failure that results in ignition being the culprit. Keep this in mind while flying around natural areas and avoid flying during days when fire risk is high. Keep batteries maintained and protected to prevent ignition.

It's also important to note that drones should never be flown near active wildfires, as this can prevent firefighting crews from conducting crucial operations.

As wildfires continue to occur frequently in Colorado, it's important to know what restrictions and related alerts may be active. Check with local governments for information regarding fire bans and check with the National Weather Service for updates about when fire risk is high due to weather conditions.

Comments / 5

Related
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An elderly man was trapped in his vehicle all night after driving through a fence and crashing down an embankment. At around 7 a.m., Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the call about a traffic accident at 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave. behind the Catalyst Campus. Officials believe the The post Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Longmont, CO
Boulder County, CO
Accidents
Longmont, CO
Accidents
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Longmont, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#Wildfire#Aerospace Engineering#National Weather Service#Traffic Accident#The Table Mountain Fire#Drone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NWS
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT News

High-speed car crash causes power outages in Topeka

TOPEKA (27 NEWS) – According to a spokeswoman for Evergy, around 3,700 Evergy customers are without power Sunday afternoon. Topeka Police say the outage was caused when a speeding driver hit another car going westbound on 29th and Wanamaker. The speeding car ran into the other car and sent it into a pole. Police say […]
TOPEKA, KS
KXRM

Car crash leaves two Pueblo juveniles dead

PUEBLO, Col. — Two young people are dead following a car crash in Pueblo early Saturday morning. At approximately 2:24 a.m., police say a car traveling eastbound on the 4th Street bridge at Midtown lost control and collided with a second car. Officers responded and discovered two juveniles were dead and others were injured. Police […]
PUEBLO, CO
natureworldnews.com

Strange Cloud Patterns Above Alaska Have Sparked a Flurry of Conspiracies

Near Lazy Mountain, Alaska, a fog of mystery prompted social media conspiracy theories on Thursday. A macabre rising sliver of a cloud with finger-like trails has been explained as a meteor, Russian missile, plane disaster, and UFO. Alaska State Troopers stated that a rescue team assigned to look for a...
ALASKA STATE
OutThere Colorado

I-70 detour could add more than 100 miles, two hours of driving to trip across Colorado

After a series of closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for similar issues this year. Last year, the area was impacted by powerful floods and mudslides that resulted from the 32,631-acre Grizzly Fire and the burn scar it left behind. In July, more than 100 people become trapped when severe mudslide activity brought travel to a halt on the stretch of interstate that winds through this area, with one report stating that mudslides carried debris up to 150 feet wide and up to 12 feet deep at times. Today, crews are still working to repair damage caused by this period and officials continue to seek a solution to what is expected to be an ongoing problem.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy