ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Allison+Partners Launches Sports Marketing Specialty

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ubAO_0fGM9Ef000

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 21, 2022--

Allison+Partners today announced the launch of Allison+Sports , a sports marketing specialty that leverages deep media and influencer relationships and works collaboratively with brands' existing marketing operations to drive communications value. The specialty will work with brands’ existing and planned sports sponsorships, athlete and celebrity endorsements and other marketing relationships to deliver integrated marketing strategy and execution, using an earned-first lens.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220421006110/en/

Allison+Sports (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Today’s sports landscape is more intertwined with mainstream culture than ever before, providing extensive storytelling opportunities on and off the field,” said Shane Winn, Managing Director of Strategy and Sports Marketing at the agency. “We know that relationship-building across an ecosystem of reporters, sponsors, properties and fans is the fuel that will bring these stories to life in a massive sea of sports headlines.”

The offering, which features a data-driven approach, includes:

  • Sports and culture-focused earned media relations strategy and execution
  • Sponsorship and talent evaluation, contract negotiation and relationship management
  • Sports-focused strategy, campaign development and go-to-market planning
  • On-site consumer and B2B audience activation
  • Primary research and data mining to evaluate and inform predictive campaign analysis

Earned Performance Scorecard

Concurrently, Allison+Sports has launched a proprietary, data-driven tool called the Earned Performance Scorecard (EPS), which benchmarks brands that are hitting home runs with their sports investments, evaluates individual brands against those best-in-class and competitive sets, and builds insights and strategy from the results to inform future campaigns, programs and investments. EPS is a scalable tool which can be customized for any brand, methodically evaluating and scoring brands against audience messaging impact, social stickiness, endorsement and partner impact, conversation creation and sentiment, and purpose/pop culture relevance.

“Allison+Partners relies heavily on data and analytics products and methodologies to inform our work,” said Anne Colaiacovo, Global Partner and President, North America. “The EPS fills a gap in our industry, providing brands with a tool that at once can gauge past performance and also guide and predict future results.”

Poll Findings on Sports Media Consumption

As part of Allison+Sports’ data-driven approach, the team will keep a close pulse on casual and diehard sports fan tendencies to better inform earned media strategy. Below are sample insights* the team uncovered on hot and newsworthy sports topics:

  • WOMEN’S SPORTS: 44% of American sports fans are paying closer attention to women’s college and professional sports than they were 3 months ago
  • SPORTS BETTING: 41% of all sports fans are more likely now to place a bet on a sporting event than they were 3 months ago
  • PODCASTING: 56% of American sports fans report listening to sports-related podcasts at least one a month, of those 33% are listening at least once a week

To hear more exclusive insights on the casual and diehard sports fans, tune into Allison+Sports’ newly launched sports-marketing focused video podcast series , available on YouTube which has so far analyzed women’s college basketball, big game radio row, Tom Brady’s unretirement and the incredible return of Tiger Woods to the Masters.

About Allison+Partners

Allison+Partners is a global marketing and communications agency driven by a collaborative approach to innovation and creativity. The firm was named by PRovoke Media as one of its Global Agencies of the Decade, North American Agencies of the Year and Best Agencies to Work For. The agency was also named by PRWeek as a Best Places to Work for four consecutive years and recognized as one of UK’s Fastest Growing Agencies. Allison+Partners operates in 34 markets worldwide and is organized around five practices: Consumer Brands, Corporate, Reputation Risk + Public Affairs, Health and Technology. The agency’s Marketing Innovation Team, which combines brand strategy, integrated marketing, creative, research and measurement expertise into one offering, works across these practices to deliver integrated storytelling for clients. Allison+Partners is owned by Stagwell, one of the fastest-growing and most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. Agency partners leverage Stagwell’s technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions to drive measurable results and optimize return on marketing investment for more than 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.allisonpr.com .

*Allison+Partners Research + Insights surveyed 1,001 sports fans over the age of 18 in the United States. The survey was fielded using the Qualtrics Insight Platform, and panel was sourced from Lucid. Fielding was executed in March 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220421006110/en/

CONTACT: Shanna Brown

Allison+Partners

Shanna.brown@allisonpr.com

646-428-0672

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ELECTRONIC GAMES CASINO/GAMING GENERAL SPORTS SOCIAL MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT ONLINE MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT SPORTS PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS MARKETING ADVERTISING COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET

SOURCE: Allison+Partners

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 04/21/2022 04:46 PM/DISC: 04/21/2022 04:47 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220421006110/en

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Spense, Cable & Gauge Owner Acquired

Click here to read the full article. The maker of mass and department-store brands Spense and Cable & Gauge is now owned by Meridian Brands. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNext Taps Hedge Fund for Royal-Approved Maternity Wear DealUS Retail Sales Rose 0.5% in March, But What Does That Really Mean?Sycamore Taking Next Steps in Ted Baker PursuitBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Front Office Sports

News Corp Enters Burgeoning Online Sports Betting Industry

News Corp is joining a consortium that plans to launch an online sports betting brand in Australia, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The consortium includes Las Vegas-based digital gaming investor and advisor Tekkorp Capital and former BetEasy CEO Matthew Tripp. A formal announcement could come this week, with...
GAMBLING
Cheddar News

AT&T on Making Digital Education Fun With the Achievery

The telecom giant AT&T is looking to make online learning more fun for students by engaging them with content from its partners at Warner Bros. Discovery. Mylayna Albright, the assistant vice president of corporate social responsibility for AT&T, joined Cheddar to discuss how the company came about with the free digital e-learning program that it's calling The Achievery. "We knew that once students went home as a result of the pandemic, it was very difficult for them, and we knew from research, specifically through Morning Consult, that parents and teachers realized that probably 80 percent of students felt that they would be more engaged if they had a more entertaining approach," she said.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sportico

Real-Time Sports Streaming Opportunities Go Way Beyond Betting

Click here to read the full article. Today’s guest columnist is Jed Corenthal, chief marketing officer at Phenix Real Time Solutions. Much has been written about whether real-time streaming is necessary regardless of whether there is some form of interactivity integrated within the content. If you are “just watching the game,” then why does a broadcast need to be in real-time, and why is it important that everyone is in sync watching the game at the same time? This thinking misses a critical point—a majority of viewers already interact with each other all the time, and while watching nearly everything. According to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer Marketing#B2b Marketing#Marketing Campaigns
Reuters

AT&T taps company veteran as chief operating officer

April 22 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc (T.N) on Friday named Jeff McElfresh, who headed its largest business unit, as chief operating officer, part of the U.S. carrier's efforts to refocus on its connectivity business following the merger of its WarnerMedia unit with Discovery Inc. McElfresh has been with the company...
DALLAS, TX
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy