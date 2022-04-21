ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gausman shuts down Red Sox, Blue Jays hold on for 3-2 win

BOSTON (AP) — Kevin Gausman took a shutout into the ninth inning, and Jordan Romano escaped with a save on Thursday as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2.

Gausman (1-1) struck out eight and walked none and was pulled after allowing Trevor Story's single to lead off the ninth. It was the seventh hit off Gausman — all of them singles — with only one runner reaching second base against him.

Romano came in with one on and nobody out in the ninth and walked Rafael Devers before giving up an RBI double to Xander Bogaerts. Devers scored on Alex Verdugo's groundout, then Bobby Dalbec grounded out to third base.

Romano got Jackie Bradley Jr. on a broken-bat groundout to first to earn his seventh save.

Gausman has only one complete game in his career and has never pitched a shutout.

Tanner Houck (1-1) gave up two runs on three hits and a walk, striking out four in five innings. He will miss his next scheduled start, in Toronto on Tuesday, because he is not vaccinated for COVID-19 and unable to enter Canada.

Bogaerts had three hits for the Red Sox, who have scored a total of eight runs in their last four games, losing three.

BLOOPERS

Toronto took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on Bo Bichette’s RBI single and Vladimir Guerrero’s sacrifice fly. The Blue Jays’ third run scored in the sixth on a Matt Chapman popup that went 100 feet in the air and landed about 10 feet in front of home plate.

Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez went out to field it but got turned around. Ryan Brasier stood by, because he’s a pitcher and isn’t expected to field popups. First baseman Travis Shaw charged in but was too late.

The ball dropped, and with Vazquez away from the plate, Guerrero scored without a throw to make it 3-0. Chapman was credited with an infield single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF George Springer, who was hit by a pitch on the right forearm on Wednesday night, was not in the starting lineup. He entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the sixth and struck out, then remained in right field.

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora tested positive for COVID-19 in the morning and did not manage the series finale. He will not travel with the team to St. Petersburg, Florida, for the weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox said Cora, who is vaccinated and boosted, was suffering from mild symptoms. Bench coach Will Venable took Cora’s place in the dugout.... DH J.D. Martinez came out of Wednesday’s game in with left thigh tightness and did not play.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Ross Stripling (0-0) faces Houston RHP Justin Verlander (1-1).

Red Sox: RHP Michael Wacha (0-0) opens a three-game series against Tampa Bay RHP Corey Kluber (0-0).

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

