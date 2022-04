Garrett Whitlock shines for Red Sox in first MLB start. Garrett Whitlock has been one of the only pitchers that Red Sox fans have been able to trust over the course of the last two seasons out of the bullpen; his start today builds his case for his addition to the rotation. Prior to today’s start, Whitlock has a career 1.84 ERA over 83.2 innings pitched. The righty has been putting up video game numbers since breaking into the league.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO