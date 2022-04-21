Naylor, Plesac lead Guardians to sweep of White Sox 6-3

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
Mitch Haniger took down a Seattle radio host for his hot take regarding former Mariners’ teammate Kyle Seager. The Seattle Mariners made a shrewd acquisition this offseason by landing Eugenio Suarez in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds. Suarez and Jesse Winker were traded to the M’s in exchange for Brandon Williamson, Jake Fraley, Justin Dunn, and Connor Phillips.
Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez was carted off the field with an injured right hamstring in Saturday's 9-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins, but the team said the injury isn't believed to be season ending. Jimenez, 25, landed awkwardly on first base after hitting a ground ball to Twins...
Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hermosillo is being replaced in center field by Jason Heyward versus Pirates starter Zach Thompson. In 19 plate appearances this season, Hermosillo has a .071 batting average with a .459 OPS, 1 run and...
Upon returning to the dugout, trainers spoke with Robert as he sat on the bench. As the White Sox took the field in the bottom of the eighth inning, Robert exited the game. Adam Haseley slid over to centerfield and Danny Mendick entered the game in left field. Prior to...
"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
The Ohio State basketball team was one of the final teams that Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack was considering. He had averaged almost 17 points per game last season as a member of the Wildcats. He even visited Columbus last week. Ultimately, he decided on somewhere else. Pack decided to...
At the beginning of the week Freddie Freeman and Kenley Jansen had the opportunity to play against their former team, and now Matt Beaty is getting a chance to do the same during series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Beaty, who was selected by the Dodgers...
The White Sox activated outfielder AJ Pollock off the injured list before Friday's game against the Twins. In a corresponding move, the Sox placed pitcher Matt Foster on the family medical leave list. Pollock is in Friday's starting lineup, batting sixth and playing center field. Pollock landed on the injured...
The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday:. The Chicago White Sox likely will have an update on Eloy Jiménez after the slugging outfielder hurt his right hamstring during Saturday's 9-2 loss at Minnesota. But he is expected to be out for a while after he also missed much of last year with a ruptured left pectoral tendon.
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is sitting Friday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Rios is being replaced at designated hitter by Justin Turner versus Padres starter Nick Martinez. In 17 plate appearances this season, Rios has a .250 batting average with a .732 OPS, 1...
CHICAGO (AP) — Roberto Perez drove in three runs, Michael Chavis broke a tie with a home run in the fourth inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2. The Cubs were held scoreless over the final seven innings by Pirates left-hander Jose Quintana and four relievers. The game that started nearly six hours late because of forecasted inclement weather. The Pirates have won two consecutive games, while the Cubs dropped their fourth consecutive game.
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are condemning the behavior of some rowdy Yankees fans who threw trash at Guardians players after New York’s 5-4 come-from-behind win at Yankee Stadium on Saturday. “Obviously there’s no place for throwing stuff onto the field in that situation,” Yankees manager Aaron...
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin Nola hit a sacrifice fly with one out in the 10th inning for the San Diego Padres, who won 3-2 to snap a 10-game losing streak to the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Nola’s sac fly scored rookie CJ Abrams, who started as the automatic runner at second base and advanced on Trent Grisham’s sacrifice bunt. The Padres had been outscored 57-23 during the losing streak to the Dodgers, which dated to Aug. 24. Losing three straight series to Los Angeles late last season helped contribute to the Padres’ stunning collapse, which left them with a losing record for the 10th time in as many full seasons since 2011.
It’s early but it’s looking like the Chicago White Sox regret these offseason moves. The Chicago White Sox won the American League Central in 2021 and are arguably the class of the division heading into the 2022 season. An early exit from last year’s postseason no doubt fueled the White Sox front office to improve the club during the offseason.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez has been carted off the field after he hurt his right hamstring in the second inning of their game in Minnesota. Jiménez stretched for first base while running out a ground ball to third. He stumbled after the play and his right knee appeared to lock up. Jiménez fell face-first to the ground in shallow left field and immediately grabbed at his right leg. The team announced he left the game with right hamstring soreness.
SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Julio Rodríguez lined a bases-loaded, two-run double, Jarred Kelenic followed with a two-run triple on the next pitch and the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1. Seattle starter Chris Flexen threw seven strong innings and the Mariners relied on one big inning to reach 5-2 on their nine-game homestand. Salvador Perez homered in the sixth, his fifth straight game with a homer in Seattle. That was the only run Flexen allowed as he pitched seven innings for the first time this season, scattering six hits and striking out five.
