For generations, Keeaumoku Kapu’s family has lived deep in the Kauaula Valley, tucked in the foothills that rise above Launiupoko. He can trace his ancestors’ roots to the land back more than 170 years, and his family has always relied on the Kauaula Stream that runs through the valley to raise pigs and grow taro and other food they need to survive.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO