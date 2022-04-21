ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Koreans may be about to lose a year from their age. Here’s why

By Chrissy Callahan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKoreans might not be sure how many candles to put on their next birthday cake if the incoming president's plan goes into effect. Earlier this week, South Korea President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's team spoke out about plans to remove the country's "Korean age" system, Yonhap News Agency reported. In the...

