People Are Sharing The MCU Moments Where People Literally Lost It In Theaters, And I Decided To Rank Them From Least To Most Iconic
A while back, I rounded up some of the most cheer-worthy movie moments, and y'all had a LOT of Marvel submissions — enough to make its own list!Marvel
I also added a bunch of my own moments. Oh, and thank you to banana22oats for the suggestion to make this list!
Below are 50 Marvel moments people remember audience members cheering at, ranked from "moderately exciting" to "literally changed my life." The submissions are (mostly) from y'all, but the ranking? That's all me.
OH, and before we go on, spoilers ahead! This list includes MCU movies up to Spider-Man: No Way Home.
50. The female Avengers team-up in Avengers: Endgame :
49. When the old man stood up to Loki in The Avengers:
48. When Yondu got a Ravager funeral in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2:Marvel
Not a giant cheering moment, but seeing all the ships come together for Yondu was really sweet.
47. When the tech refused to launch the ships because Cap told him not to in Captain America: The Winter Soldier:
46. When Steven defeated Dormammu in Doctor Strange:
45. When Tony showed up in the end credits of The Incredible Hulk :
44. When Fury revealed his damaged eye and used it for the retinal scan in Captain America: The Winter Soldier:
43. When Druig knocked Sprite out in The Eternals:
42. When Venom recognized Peter in the post-credits scene for Venom: Let There Be Carnage (This is Sony, but I’m counting it as the scene takes place in the MCU):
41. When Norman said, 'I'm something of a scientist myself' in Spider-Man: No Way Home (a reference, of course, to his oft-memed line from Spider-Man):
40. When Hulk said 'Hulk smash' and beat Abomination in The Incredible Hulk:
39. When the Guardians held hands and withstood the Power Stone in Guardians of the Galaxy:Marvel
While overall Guardians feels more comedic in its action, this moment was still really badass and cool and got a few cheers.
38. When Loki arrived with the ship in Thor: Ragnarok:
37. When Peter pushed his way out of the rubble without his suit in Spider-Man: Homecoming:Marvel
I love a good "heroes friends come in at the last minute to save them" scene, but what happens here, where no one comes to help Peter and he has to get himself out, is almost more powerful.
36. When Hulk slammed Loki in The Avengers:Marvel
Suggested by steveinva
I don't know about y'all, but I found this scene pretty damn satisfying.
35. When Daredevil showed up in Spider-Man: No Way Home :
34. When Steve first came out of the machine in Captain America: The First Avenger:Marvel
This definitely got a huge cheer in theaters, because hello bulked-up Steve. But as a moment that exists purely for eye candy, I don't want to rank it any higher.
33. When Wanda fought Thanos in Avengers: Endgame:
32. When Thor summoned BOTH the Mjolnir and Stormbreaker in Avengers: Endgame:Marvel
Suggested by glitterway
A truly badass moment.
31. When Okoye said she would kill W'Kabi for Wakanda "without question" in Black Panther:
30. When Cap gave Sam his shield in Avengers: Endgame:
29. When T'Challa revealed himself to be alive to Wakanda/Killmonger in Black Panther:Marvel
Suggested by tink1953
If this was the first moment we saw T'Challa alive, it would be higher up, but we already knew he'd survived. Still a badass moment.
28. When Peter saw through Mysterio's illusion and stopped him from shooting him in the head in Spider-Man: Far from Home:
27. When Tony got control of the Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Endgame:Marvel
Suggested by banana22oats
The reason this isn't ranked higher is because, as badass and amazing as it was, it was still Tony sacrificing himself. There were some shouts, but mostly a hush fell over the audience as they realized what was happening.
26. When Carol flew through Thanos's ship in Avengers: Endgame:Marvel
Suggested by banana22oats
The arrival of Carol definitely came with a lot of cheers. As the newest MCU lead at that moment (who had been gone for most of the film), it was fun to see her return and kick some major ass.
25. When Carol got up again in Captain Marvel and it flashed back to all the times she got back up again after falling in her life:
24. When Natasha broke her nose to sever Dreykov's control over her in Black Widow:Marvel
Another super badass moment that proves that Natasha has always been willing to do whatever it takes. It was so powerful to see her overcome Dreykov's control, and was one of my favorite moments in Black Widow.
23. When Natasha utterly dominated in this Iron Man 2 scene:Marvel
Iron Man 2 is one of the worst MCU films, and it's pretty much only saved by introducing Natasha. She CLEANS UP in this scene, and it's a great taste of what she can do.
22. When Yon-Rogg tried to bait Carol into fighting him without her powers and Carol said she had nothing to prove to him in Captain Marvel:
21. When Natasha and Okoye came to Wanda's rescue in Avengers: Infinity War:
20. When Shang-Chi got control of half the rings in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings:Marvel
We all knew it was coming, but that didn't take away from this being an awesome moment. There's really nothing like a superhero finally becoming the superhero in an origin story.
19. When Bruce revealed his "secret" in The Avengers and turned into the Hulk:Marvel
Our first time seeing Mark Ruffalo's Bruce as the Hulk did NOT disappoint. This is honestly just an iconic MCU moment.
18. When T'Challa yelled "WAKANDA FOREVER!" and fought with the Wakandans and Avengers in Avengers: Infinity War:Marvel
"In Infinity War, people were cheering throughout the Wakanda scene....[for example] when Black Panther said 'Wakanda Forever' and they charged."
17. When Harry Styles/Starfox showed up in the post-credits scene for The Eternals :
16. When Doc Oc showed up in Spider-Man: No Way Home:
15. And when Goblin's laugh started and he showed up in No Way Home:Marvel
Kind of a let-down, as Peter's immediately transported away, but Goblin's laugh always gives me chills.
14. When the Jabari showed up to help T'Challa's supporters in Black Panther:
13. When Tony finally saw Peter again and hugged him in Avengers: Endgame:
12. When Steve, Nat and Sam made their entrances in Avengers: Infinity War:
11. When Thor showed up in Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War with his axe:Marvel
"In Avengers: Infinity War, when the Avengers are getting beaten badly and Thor's axe suddenly comes skipping through the field, everyone in the theater I was in cheered! It always gives me chills."
— meeks34
"'BRING ME THANOS!!'"
10. When Thor summoned lightning with no hammer in Thor: Ragnarok:
9. When the original six Avengers all assembled for the first time:Marvel
Suggested by glitterway
Chills. I have nothing else to say.
8. When Hulk showed up in Thor: Ragnarok:
7. When all three Spider-Men swung together in Spider-Man: No Way Home:
6. When Cap said, "Avengers, assemble," in Avengers: Endgame:Marvel
"The entire place erupted when I saw this at the movie theater."
An iconic moment, but as only a small part of the whole portals scene, I don't think it should place in the top five.
5. When Steve recognized Bucky in Captain America: The Winter Soldier:
4. When Cap got control of Mjölnir in Avengers: Endgame:Marvel
In Endgame, this moment probably got the second-loudest cheers. For some people, it was a long time coming, but for me it was super unexpected and yet made perfect sense, which made it that much more enjoyable.
3. When Tony revealed himself to be Iron Man at the very end of Iron Man:Marvel
Y'all, this is how one superhero film spawned an entire UNIVERSE of movies. Iron Man was already a great movie, but it completely did away with the tired superhero trope of hiding your identity in this one scene, and it's still, IMO, the smartest thing the MCU ever did, and one of my all-time favorite moments. Such a great reversal of expectations!
