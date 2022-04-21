Pitt Basketball Grabs Third Transfer

The Pitt Panthers land another JUCO commit.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to win in the transfer portal, landing their third commit this spring in JUCO forward Fede Federiko.

Federiko is a 6-foot-11 forward out of Northern Oklahoma College, where he started 28 games and averaged 11.7 point per game. Last season, he shot 59% from the field and averaged 8.6 rebounds per game.

Pitt's new big man was born in Cairo, Egypt and played in First Love Christian Academy in Washington, Pa prior to his year in junior college. He'll join the Panthers with three years of eligibility remaining.

