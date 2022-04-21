ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

VDOT closes two I-95 south lanes Thursday night to fix damage from tractor-trailer wreck

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
 2 days ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS — The Virginia Department of Transportation said it is closing down two southbound lanes on Interstate 95 here Thursday night following a morning tractor-trailer accident that snarled traffic in both directions for several hours.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, VDOT said the right and center lanes of I-95 south at the 55-mile marker — about one mile north of the Temple Avenue exit — will shut down at 7:30 p.m. Thursday "for emergency pavement repairs" caused by the overturned rig. VDOT cautioned drivers to expect delays through the area and to obey the reduced speed limit in the work zone.

A VDOT spokesperson said in an email that the repair work should be completed by Friday morning.

The truck crash happened shortly before 8 a.m., according to state police. The driver, identified as 44-year-old Wayne Johnson of Metter, Georgia, told authorities he was attempting to avoid debris on the highway and overcorrected, forcing the tractor-trailer to flip on its side and block all three southbound travel lanes.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. VDOT declared the scene clear about 11:45 a.m. Thursday, less than four hours after the incident occurred.

Johnson, who was wearing his seat belt, was taken to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center in Petersburg with minor injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. There was no word on if charges would be filed.

VDOT said the repair work includes damage caused by a fuel spill from the truck when it overturned.

The wreck backed up southbound traffic on I-95 for about 6.5 miles at its peak. VDOT crews were rerouting traffic off the Woods Edge Road exit and over to U.S. Routes 1 and 301. VDOT is encouraging I-95 motorists to consider using that same route while the repair work is being done.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is a journalist and daily news coach for USA TODAY' Network's Atlantic Region which includes Virginia. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

