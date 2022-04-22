ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Biden: Public works plan can boost US that's 'fallen behind'

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02oYBn_0fGM5lAL00

President Joe Biden opened a two-day visit to the Pacific Northwest by focusing on improvements planned for the runway and roof of the airport where he landed Thursday, rather than any of the region's traditional, natural attractions.

Portland International Airport lies on a tectonic plate fault line, but crews are working on a series of modernizations, including a new, earthquake-resistant runway capable of accommodating jets coming and going even after a major natural disaster. The design is modeled after the runway of the Sendai airport in Japan, which Biden said he'd visited and which survived the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in that country.

The trip is Biden’s first as president to this part of the country and comes as he has increased travel across the U.S. to tout the $1 trillion, bipartisan infrastructure package his administration backed and Congress approved last fall. Just since last week, Biden has been to Iowa, North Carolina and New Hampshire, and traveled to Seattle after the Oregon stop.

The president has been trying to promote the idea that he's successfully advanced key policy goals — including providing badly needed funding for long-neglected public works projects around the country — despite Republicans in Congress opposing many of the White House's priorities at every turn. The GOP counters that Biden has done little to tackle many of the nation's most pressing issues, failing to control inflation that has climbed to its highest levels in more than 40 years or slow crime rates that are on the rise in some parts of the country.

“We've fallen behind. We haven't invested in ourselves,” Biden said in a speech during which he noted that the public works package includes $25 billion to improve airports across America. “It bothers the heck out of me that there's this belief that we can't do big things anymore. We can."

He added, "America invented modern aviation, but a lot of our airports are far behind our competitors.”

Portland's airport is flanked by mountains and hills, yet, before his remarks, Biden was more attentive to the workers as they explained how the improvements would increase resiliency and energy efficiency. Officials are spending $2 billion on the airport revamp, including upgrades to the complex’s roof whose new sections will be primarily made of wood.

The roof is being disassembled into 20 sections and then pieced back together over the terminal, which Democratic Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley called “an incredible investment in mass timber.”

The White House says about 19.8 million passengers traveled through Portland's airport in 2019, and says air cargo has increased more than 19% since 2019 as online commerce has grown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Among those on-hand was Oregon Democratic Rep. Peter DeFazio, who said, “I’ve been fighting my entire career for investments that will rebuild our nation’s crumbling infrastructure.” He said the U.S. continues to face systemic challenges, including “an economy that rewards wealth instead of work.”

Biden later headed to a Democratic Party fundraiser at Portland's yacht club, where he took aim at the GOP and Florida Sen. Rick Scott's proposals for tax increases on the middle class and a potential end to Social Security. The president noted that Florida Republicans also are fighting with the Walt Disney Co. over their “don’t say gay” law for schools and predicted that Democrats would add two seats to secure a 52-48 majority in the Senate.

“The far right’s taken over that party,” Biden said. “And it’s not even conservative in a traditional sense of conservatism. It’s mean. It’s ugly.” He attended another party fundraiser in Seattle Thursday night.

Historically, the party that controls the White House usually losses congressional seats in the next midterm races — and Republicans have suggested for months that they will easily win control of the House and Senate in November. Scott, the head of the Senate GOP's campaign arm, has proposed imposing income taxes on more than half of Americans who currently don't pay any, and moving to phase out federal legislation after five years — which could presumably threaten Social Security.

Biden plans to mark Earth Day on Friday in Seattle by speaking about a need to bolster the nation's resilience in the face of threats like wildfire, and a need to rapidly deploy clean energy, the White House said.

In an Earth Day statement, Biden called the infrastructure law “a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build on these actions and accelerate our nation’s ability to confront the environmental and climate challenges we face.”

“For the future of our planet, for our health, and for our children and grandchildren, we must act now,” it said.

——

Weissert reported from Washington.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Biden is in trouble and he wants Americans to point the finger elsewhere

After focusing mostly on confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and handling the war in Ukraine, President Joe Biden got a sucker punch on Wednesday with inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation hit a 40-year high, saying that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose by 8.5 per cent in the past 12 months before seasonal adjustment.The last time that inflation was that high was in 1981, when Ronald Reagan was president — after he beat Jimmy Carter largely because Americans were dissatisfied with Carter’s policies on inflation. As Rick Perlstein’s 2020 book Reaganland notes, then-Senator...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Fall of the house of Biden

The hit series "House of Cards" resonated with viewers by its portrayal of Washington politicians as ruthless, dishonest, and amoral. One can debate, as Oscar Wilde did, whether life imitates art or vice versa. But Americans have come to view their political leaders with the kind of cynicism that is richly deserved. It’s where perception intersects reality.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Bridget Mulroy

Biden Asked About Trump's 2024 Hopes

Biden doesn't see Trump's 2024 campaign as a threat.(Jon Tyson/iStock) On Thursday at an emergency NATO summit in Brussels, United States President Joe Biden said, “I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
State
New Hampshire State
State
Oregon State
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Salon

Sarah Palin accuses Ketanji Brown Jackson of being "ill-prepared" for questions: "It's insulting"

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. (Kris Connor/Getty Images) Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson appears to have the votes to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, as three Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, — are set to vote with every Democrat. She brings with her a trove of legal experience, including the first Supreme Court nominee in decades to have served as a public defender.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Merkley
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Peter Defazio
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Economy#Infrastructure#Green Energy#Republicans#The White House#Gop
americanmilitarynews.com

Poll: More than half of American voters think Biden compromised by China

A new poll shows that most Americans believe President Joe Biden is compromised by China due to his family’s personal business dealings with the communist nation. According to a nationwide survey conducted April 5-8 by The Trafalgar Group, 52.3 percent of Americans agree that it is “very likely” Biden is “conflicted/compromised when dealing with China due to the Biden family’s personal business dealings in China.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Adam Schiff doubts Marjorie Taylor Greene could really have forgotten if she called for martial law to overturn election

Democratic Adam Schiff says he doesn’t believe that Marjorie Taylor Greene could have forgotten calling for Donald Trump to impose martial law to overturn the 2020 election results.Ms Greene claimed Friday to have suffered a total memory blank about who she spoke to and what she said and did in the weeks after the presidential election during a court hearing to determine whether she can appear on the ballot in Georgia this year.She answered “I don’t recall” more than 50 times to a range of questions regarding her conduct and public statements during the run-up to the Capitol Riots...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Psaki says Joe Biden and his son Hunter 'were not office mates'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki denied on Wednesday previous reports that claimed Hunter Biden and his father, President Biden, were "office mates." Asked by Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy about "evidence that the president, at one point, was office mates with Hunter and his brother Jim here in D.C.," Psaki said the reports were "not accurate."
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

619K+
Followers
149K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy