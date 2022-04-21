Surging Mets not surprised by being first team to 10 wins: 'We're the New York Mets'

The first team in Major League Baseball to 10 wins? That would be the New York Mets.

After bouncing back from Wednesday night’s loss to the Giants, New York rode another stellar outing from its starting rotation, this time 7.2 innings of two-run ball from Carlos Carrasco, to a 6-2 victory and a series win over a San Francisco team that won 107 games the season before.

The Mets now lead the league in hits and runs scored, have the most wins in the majors, and just took down one of the best teams in the National League last season, and a team that has already shown signs of being a quality group once again in 2022. But New York doesn’t seem too surprised by its sudden success.

“We're the New York Mets,” Francisco Lindor said with a smile after launching his fourth home run of the season. “We've got a good team.”

Lindor, who needed a fast start to erase last year’s disappointment, had three more hits to raise his OPS to 1.034. Carrasco, after a season of injuries in 2021, dominated for the third straight time to begin his second season with the Mets, giving the offense all it needed to get back in the win column.

“We've got a really deep lineup, and everybody is feeding off of each other,” Mark Canha said after enjoying his own multi-hit day. “I give a lot of credit to the guys here for creating an awesome atmosphere to come to.”

The fast start to the season has plenty of Mets fans pumped up and ready for an exciting summer, but those in the dugout see their 10-win start as business as usual.

“Probably nothing,” Buck Showalter said when asked what a four-game series win over the Giants means for his team. “Our guys don't feel any different about whether they can compete...but it can't hurt.”

