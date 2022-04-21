ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

7-Round mock draft 7.0: Vikings double dip in round one

By Tyler Forness
 3 days ago
Over the course of this series, I have explored a myriad of situations. Some of them are likely and make complete sense, while others are relatively outlandish.

The only two things we know about the Vikings front office going into the draft are:

  1. The Wilfs don’t want a rebuild and want to remain competitive
  2. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah knows how to maximize the markets

In this mock, we explore trading back into the first round. While unlikely, if a top player at a position of need is available, don’t count that potential out.

Round 1, Pick No. 12: Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Best available:

-USC WR Drake London

-Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

-Alabama WR Jameson Williams

-Georgia DT Jordan Davis

The Vikings new defensive scheme prioritizes pass rush more than coverage. With both Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter having their futures in flux, it makes sense to use the pick here on Johnson, who is my third-ranked pass rusher in this class. He thrives playing with power and length in one-on-one matchups. Using him on the field with both Smith and Hunter would create opportune matchups along the defensive front.

Round 1, Pick No. 29: Florida CB Kaiir Elam

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings trade picks 46 and 77 to the Kansas City Chiefs for picks 29 and 135.

Best available:

-Michigan S Daxton Hill

-Texas A&M G Kenyon Green

-Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

-Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe

This is an unlikely scenario but one that is worth exploring. If a top cornerback is still available at the end of the first round, there is no question that the Vikings will explore the cost of going back into the round to get that player. The Chargers paid a similar cost to go up a few more picks to get Kenneth Murray. The biggest win for Minnesota: they still have the same amount of picks.

Elam is often compared to Xavier Rhodes, as they are both big-bodied press cornerbacks. His biggest issue is penalties, as he committed seven of them this past year. His speed, athleticism and ball skills all easily translate to the NFL.

Round 4, Pick No. 134: Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Best Available:

-SDSU P Matt Araiza

-Florida RB Dameon Pierce

-Missouri CB Akayleb Evans

-Oklahoma IOL Tyrese Robinson

The Vikings need to add cornerback depth as they only have Cameron Dantzler under contract next year. Bryant, the Jim Thorpe Award winner, thrived in man coverage last year opposite of the top cornerback in this class, Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner.

Round 5, Pick No. 156: Kentucky IOL Luke Fortner

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Best available:

-SDSU P Matt Araiza

-Southern Utah T Braxton Jones

-Michigan RB Hassan Haskins

-Louisiana-Lafayette T Max Mitchell

The Vikings need to solidify the interior of the offensive line, and they end up doing exactly that with Fortner here. A strong, stout player, Fortner projects to be best in a zone scheme but isn’t the best athlete. So wide zone may be a bigger challenge than inside zone.

Round 6, Pick No. 184: Wisconsin IDL Matt Heningsen

Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via USA TODAY NETWORK

Best available:

-SDSU P Matt Araiza

-Kentucky S Yusuf Corker

-Penn State CB Tariq Castro-Fields

-Middle Tennessee S Reed Blankenship

After solidifying the edge group, the Vikings get a quality DT in Heningsen. He’s a tremendous athlete that knows how to shoot gaps and get pressure. A solid add in round six that fills a need with a high-upside player.

Round 6, Pick No. 191: SDSU P Matt Araiza

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Best available:

-Oregon S Verone McKinley III

-Ohio State DT Haskell Garrett

-Tennessee OL Cade Mays

-North Carolina RB Ty Chandler

The Vikings haven’t had true consistency at punter since Chris Kluwe was let go. Adding Araiza gives them a booming leg to groom and develop into a top-tier punter. He led the nation with a 51.19 yard average and had multiple 80-yard punts last season for the Aztecs.

Round 6, Pick No. 192: SMU WR Reggie Roberson

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Best available:

-Oregon S Verone McKinley III

-Ohio State DT Haskell Garrett

-Tennessee OL Cade Mays

-North Carolina RB Ty Chandler

The Vikings need to add some speed at wide receiver and Roberson’s specialty is as a burner. He’ll be able to stretch defenses and is good with the ball in space. He would also be able to provide special teams ability in the return game and on coverage units.

Round 7, Pick No. 250: Idaho State WR Tanner Conner

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Best available:

-Texas Tech WR Erik Ezukanma

-Oregon CB Mykael Wright

-Oklahoma WR Michael Woods II

-Penn State LB Ellis Brooks

The ultimate height/weight/speed receiver, Conner was never able to put up big-time production numbers for the Vandals. He scored the fourth-highest RAS score ever for a wide receiver behind only Calvin Johnson, Christian Watson and Isaiah Weston. The perfect style of player to take a chance on at pick No. 250.

