Auburn Daily 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Mock Draft SZN is here.

It's draft season, ladies and gentlemen.

The NFL Draft is just days away, and this could be one of the most polarizing drafts in recent memory. For the first time in a very long time, there is no clear favorite to be selected in the top spot. The quarterback class is seen to be weaker than most years by experts and the edge rusher class has a lot of top heavy talent.

The staff at Auburn Daily took a shot at predicting where these prospects would land during the first round of the draft. Undoubtedly, there will be picks traded to and fro in Las Vegas. However, the staff did not take part in any such trading during their mock draft.

And with that, Jacksonville takes the stage with the first pick.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan Trey Lee: "This may be the hardest draft to select a top prospect. The quarterback class is down this year, and the top of the edge rusher bunch is a tough pick. I went safe here and went with the favorite to be selected by Jacksonville: Aidan Hutchinson. The Michigan star caused havoc for Big Ten quarterbacks this season, leading the league in sacks with 14. The Heisman finalist recorded three sacks in the Wolverine’s huge win over Ohio State. The only concern with Hutchinson is that he did not show up when it mattered. In the semi-final playoff game against Georgia, Hutchinson was a non-factor. He will have to step up his game when he faces the best of the best in Jacksonville. Hutchinson will pair well with Jacksonville’s star pass rusher Josh Allen, and will be a duo that opposing offenses have to change game plans for." © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

2. Detroit Lions - Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon Gray Oldenburg: "Thibodeaux is arguably the most athletic player in this year's draft. The 6 foot 4, 254 pound freak from Los Angeles who was the number one overall recruit in 2019, ran a 4.58 40 yard dash and got 27 reps on the bench at the combine. Thibodeaux’s athletic prowess is exactly what Detroit needs in their first pick of two in their first round." Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

3. Houston Texans - Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Lance Dawe: "I've got a hunch that Lovie Smith is going to want to use his first pick on defense, as the Texans were next to last in total yards allowed per game (384.4). Gardner is simply too good to pass up at No. 3, with a rare blend of size (6-foot-3, 200 pounds), length, athleticism, and instinct that is certainly worthy of a top three pick." © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

4. New York Jets - Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State Andrew Stefaniak: "Ekwonu is one of if not the best Offensive Tackle’s in this year’s draft class. Ekwonu is sneaky athletic and fast at his 6’4 320 frame. He was the top or was near the top of every single offensive lineman drill at the NFL Combine. Ekwonu will be a great solution to fill the holes the Jets have at offensive line and will be able to protect second year quarterback Zach Wilson." Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

5. New York Giants - Travon Walker, DE, Georgia Zac Blackerby: "The fact that Travon Walker was still on the board at five made this a no-brainer. He is rushing up boards and some experts have him as the second most talented player on the board. Giants can’t mess this up." Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

6. Carolina Panthers - Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh Lindsay Crosby: "This one’s easy - Carolina’s been on the quarterback carousel ever since Cam Newton’s shoulder injury. Here’s a list of Carolina starting QB’s since the end of Cam Newton’s 1st stint on the team (number of starts):

2018 Cam Newton (14) / Taylor Heinicke (1) / Kyle Allen (1) 2019 Kyle Allen (12) / Cam Newton (2) / Will Grier (2) 2020 Teddy Bridgewater (15) / P. J. Walker (1) 2021 Sam Darnold (11) / Cam Newton (5) / P. J. Walker (1) Don’t overthink this. Kenny Pickett is the #1 QB in the draft, Carolina’s one of the first teams with a glaring need at QB in the draft. The guy who started 52 games in college with over 12,000 yards will slot right in as QB1 on the depth chart, no matter what proclamations new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo makes about Sam Darnold’s job status in early April." Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

7. New York Giants - Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Trey Lee: "The Giants have two glaring needs: EDGE rusher and offensive tackle. Zac covered the first need by taking Travon Walker with the 5th pick. We will stay in the SEC with their second pick in the draft by taking offensive tackle Evan Neal from Alabama. Neal is an absolute mountain of a man. At 6’7, 370 lbs, Neal will bookend an offensive line with Andrew Thomas on the other side. With pass rushers such as Micah Parsons, Chase Young, and Fletcher Cox in the NFC East, Daniel Jones will be thankful to have two young stars at the tackle position." Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

8. Atlanta Falcons - Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State Gray Oldenburg: "There are a good amount of good Wide receivers in this year's draft and I think Wilson tops them all. Wilson ran a 4.38 40 and had a vertical jump of 36 inches at 6 foot. Wilson was second team All-American in his junior year with the Buckeyes and with the loss of Julio Jones and the unknown status of Calvin Ridley for next year, the ATL needs a playmaker." Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

9. Seattle Seahawks - Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Lance Dawe: "Initially, I wanted Evan Neal, the offensive tackle from Alabama. But Cross isn't too shabby of a selection here either. I'm not sure if Drew Lock will end up starting for the Seahawks, but whoever does will need some help upfront. Seattle has been lacking in that department for days. Most scouting reports say that while Cross isn't an insane athlete he still has a lot of natural strength and has been well coached despite having only been in college for two seasons. On top of that, Cross had only allowed two sacks in 682 pass block attempts in 2021." John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

10. New York Jets - Drake London, WR, USC Andrew Stefaniak : "London, a mountain of a wide receiver, measured out to be 6’4 219 but still runs well. He is very agile and can change direction at a remarkably high rate of speed. London is great at making contested catches and can jump out of the gym. London is another piece to make these Jets a young team with a bright future." James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

11. Washington Commanders - Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia Zac Blackerby: "It’s all about the trenches. The Commanders have plenty of holes to fill but adding Jordan Davis to their defensive line is a nice upgrade for Ron Rivera’s defense." Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

12. Minnesota Vikings - Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington Lindsay Crosby: "McDuffie’s the 2nd CB off the board, only behind Sauce Gardner of Cincinnati. The former four star recruit, who chose Washington thanks to their history of putting defensive backs in the NFL, makes up for less than ideal size with outstanding athleticism, intelligence, and diversity of techniques - he’s fluid and comfortable in both man and zone schemes. Minnesota’s going to make him the #1 CB by mid-season, and he’ll hold up just fine." Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

13. Houston Texans - Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State Trey Lee: "The Lovie Smith era in Houston has begun, and the Texans take another defensive player in Jermaine Johnson. The Texans are still missing the pass rush they once had during the days that JJ Watt and Jadeveon Clowney ruined quarterbacks’ lives. Johnathan Greenard had a decent season this past year, so in this mock draft, he’ll get some help with Johnson joining the squad. The Seminole standout led the ACC in tackles for loss and sacks during the 2021 season, with a season high three sacks in Florida State’s victory against Miami. Johnson’s 6’5, 262 lb frame makes him appealing to NFL teams, and he can be a game wrecker at the next level." AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

14. Baltimore Ravens - Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa Gray Oldenburg: "Linderbaum is the rare true center that could go super high in the draft but he deserves it like nobody else. He won the Rimingtom trophy and was a finalist for ther Lombardi and the Outland trophies as well. He was a consensus first team All American for his Junior season for the Hawkeyes as well." © Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

15. Philadelphia Eagles - Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State Lance Dawe: "With the issues the Eagles have had at receiver over the past couple of seasons, I would expect Philly to look in the direction of a fluid, well-rounded receiver. I considered several receivers but eventually settled on Olave, who according to scouting reports is "an inside/outside hybrid appealing to offenses looking for a field-stretcher with the ability to take on a sizable catch load." Sounds like my type of receiver if I'm Jalen Hurts. He's not a run blocking receiver, but if you're looking for someone for Hurts to throw to, Olave would be a nice compliment to Smith." © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

16. New Orleans Saints - Malik Willis, QB, Liberty Andrew Stefaniak: "Willis is as good of a person as he is a quarterback and could be the next super star in New Orleans. He is a very accurate passer and throws a great deep ball. Willis also is extremely fast and has great awareness for when to use his legs. He will be a fan favorite in New Orleans and will hopefully rejuvenate the team back to the success it had with Drew Brees at the helm." Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports

17. Los Angeles Chargers - Derek Stingley Jr, CB, LSU Zac Blackerby: "There’s a good chance that Stingley isn’t available at 17 when the Chargers pick later this month, but the former LSU DB does a lot of things you like to see. In this passing league, you can never have too many solid corners." © SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

18. New Orleans Saints - Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa Lindsay Crosby: "This unranked lineman out of college has made the most of his college career, converting from 210lb tight end/defensive line his junior year of high school to a three-year starter at left tackle for Northern Iowa at 325 pounds. A workout junkie, he owns the school’s squat record (625 pounds) and has taken snaps at left tackle, right tackle, and right guard. He needs reps to solidify the fundamentals and discipline, but he’s a versatile, hard-working player that has the talent to protect new QB Malik Willis’s blindside." AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

19. Philadelphia Eagles - Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Trey Lee: "Much like Derek Stingley, Hamilton stops his first round slide here. The Eagles addressed a need at receiver with Lance’s early pick of Olave, and they add to a very sparse secondary with the safety out of Notre Dame. Hamilton does not have the blazing speed or athletic versatility that prospects like Isaiah Simmons or Derwin James did coming out of college. However, Hamilton is in fact a ball hawk, recording 8 interceptions during his time with the Fighting Irish. He also has the size to come down and play some hybrid linebacker if needed. The Eagles need help desperately on the defensive side of the ball, and Kyle Hamilton fills a lot of holes for them." Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati Gray Oldenburg: "Someone is down to pull the trigger with Ridder at some point in the first round and I see a perfect fit with him to replace Ben Rothlesburger at Pittsburgh and be the new guy there. Ridder was a winner in college, bringing Cincy to the college football playoff in 2021."

21. New England Patriots - Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn Lance Dawe: "This pick might have a little bit of bias in it. After losing both Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson over the past year, the Pats desperately need an infusion of young talent at the corner position. In steps Roger McCreary. Who cares about Andrew Booth? Scouts have made a big deal about McCreary's arm length and how it could damage him. They also noted that teams probably won't use him like Auburn did last season. He's the perfect bump-and-run corner with a lot of physicality." John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

22. Green Bay Packers - Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama Andrew Stefaniak: "Williams has blazing speed and is an excellent deep threat at the receiver possession. He is coming off an ACL tear which is a bit concerning but we have seen him play and know he is the real deal. Williams will be a great replacement for Davante Adams to help Aaron Rodgers seek his second Super Bowl ring." Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

23. Arizona Cardinals - Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M Zac Blackerby: "The strategy with this pick was simple. Get the best offensive lineman available to help protect Kyler Murray."

24. Dallas Cowboys - Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College Lindsay Crosby: "Jameson Williams would have been the pick here if the Packers wouldn’t have taken him two picks earlier (you know Jerry Jones would have done it), so protection for Dak Prescott is the expected pick here. The consensus best interior lineman in the draft, Johnson, who transferred from Davidson to Boston College halfway through his college career, has experience both outside at tackle and inside but profiles as a guard at the next level. His combination of quick-twitch power, functional strength, and awareness of the game has him set to be the next dominant interior offensive lineman in the National Football League." Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

25. Buffalo Bills - Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State Trey Lee: "There has always been a stigma about taking a running back during the first round of the draft. Ezekiel Elliot, Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Clyde Edward-Helaire, Najee Harris, and Travis Etienne are among the names of the elite group of halfbacks that have been drafted in the first round. This group of running backs, like the quarterbacks, looks to be not as talented as in previous years. That being said, Breece Hall is a guy that will be a hot commodity this draft season. The former Cyclone recorded back-to-back seasons rushing for 1,500 and 20 touchdowns. The Bills have built their team to compete in the offensive juggernaut that is the AFC, and Breece Hall only adds to the highflying offense that may be an early Super Bowl favorite this season." © Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

26. Tennessee Titans - Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas Gray Oldenburg: "Treylon Burks proved time and time throughout his career as a Razorback that he can compete against some of the toughest defensive backs and still make plays. Being able to pair him up with a guy like AJ Brown will be a tremendous help to Ryan Tannehill and it will open up lanes and opportunities for the best running back in the NFL in Derrick Henry" Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Lewis Cine, S, Georgia Lance Dawe: "Offensive line, defensive line, and safety are all positions of need for the Bucs. I honestly didn't really care for a lot of the prospects left on the board in the trenches as first-round talent, so I chose Cine for two reasons. First, what can go wrong with a pick from arguably the best college defense of the 21st century? Second, I felt like I had taken some relatively safe picks during the first round, and I felt like reaching a bit. I like Cine's speed and fluidity in zone." Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Lewis Cine, S, Georgia Andrew Stefaniak: "Dean is a 6’0 225 hard hitting linebacker who had the second most tackles on the 2021 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs. He ran a 4.40 forty-yard dash, which is excellent for his size and position. Dean will be a great piece to make a great Packers defense even better." Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

29. Kansas City Chiefs (Zac) - Boye Mafe, DE, Minnesota Zac Blackerby: "The Kansas City Chiefs have the offensive firepower, they need some love in the defensive trenches. Mafe allows you to do that overnight." Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

30. Kansas City Chiefs - Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State Lindsay Crosby: "After Tyreek Hill was traded to Miami, Kansas City goes out and gets his replacement in three-year starter Jahan Dotson. More functionally similar to Diontae Johnson than Tyreek, Dotson’s a dynamic runner with good but not game-breaking speed that has the instincts and ball skills, if not the functional strength, to be difficult to cover 1 on 1. His extremely-outsized catch radius is perfect for an offense that breaks down into a scramble drill and allows the Mahomes Magic to happen." Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

31. Cincinnati Bengals - Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah Trey Lee: "Every mock draft you look at will have Cincinnati going offensive line. Who can blame them? It’s the reason they lost in the Super Bowl. The Bengals did go out and get some good protection for Joe Shiesty, including former Dallas Cowboy and LSU alum La’el Collins (talk about Bayou Bengals). The Bengals, however, do not have an alpha in the linebacker room, and that is where Devin Lloyd comes in. The Utah star led his team in tackles, TFLs, interceptions, and was second on the team in sacks. If Cincinnati wants to go on another run like they did this past season, they’ll need to sure up the defensive side of the ball, and Devin Lloyd will do that." Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports