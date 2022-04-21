ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Streamlined Sampling Process Supports N3B’s Environmental Cleanup At LANL

By Los Alamos Reporter
losalamosreporter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLisa Tower, an N3B Sample Management Office manager, inspects samples from a vapor plume that exists in soil beneath one of Los Alamos National Laboratory’s historical landfills, where hazardous materials were disposed and buried underground. N3B helped develop software functionalities that allow for faster and more comprehensive sample validation results to...

losalamosreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘revolutionary’ material 1,000 times better than state-of-the art spaceship alloys

Nasa scientists have invented a new metal alloy that is 1,000 times more durable than current state-of-the-art materials used in aviation and space exploration.The US space agency believes that Alloy GRX-810 could revolutionise space travel, as it can withstand far harsher conditions than existing materials used within rocket engines.The material has twice the strength, three-and-a-half times the flexibility and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures.“This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of Nasa’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project“New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Black Enterprise

Receive Premium Cybersecurity Training For Only $49

Cybersecurity threats are increasingly becoming rampant. In fact, only a week before Russia invaded Ukraine, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) raised a “Shields Up” warning, encouraging organizations of all sizes to ramp up their cybersecurity measures and be extra alert on any disruptive cyber activity. While...
TECHNOLOGY
scitechdaily.com

With Environmental DNA, Small Water Samples Can Find Really Big Animals

Scientists say environmental DNA can detect whales and dolphins in New York waters. Results are some of the most promising to date in the open Ocean. Massive renewable energy projects coming to the New York Bight could impact whales and dolphins. A team of scientists used an emerging genetic tool...
WILDLIFE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Systems Definition, Inc. Enhances Their Advanced Personnel Accountability Application by Integrating Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus Data

New capability will increase safety on the fireground by providing insight into air tank levels. ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Definition, Inc. (SDI), a leading provider of fireground accountability solutions, today announced they have integrated self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) data from 3M™ Scott™ into their Advanced Personnel Accountability Application (APAA). This new capability will further improve fireground safety by providing air tank data and personal alert safety system (PASS) alarms to Incident Commanders on the fireground within the APAA software.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Alamos, NM
The Independent

‘Transparency is the best disinfectant’: How a UN group plans to tackle greenwashing

The head of a new United Nations group that will scrutinise companies’ pledges to cut planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions has warned that the growing trend of committing to be net zero by 2050 cannot be a “get out of jail free card”. Catherine McKenna, chair of the new group and a former Canadian environment minister, said businesses, cities and regions need to reduce emissions and could not rely on carbon offsets, such as planting trees, or elusive future technologies to do the hard work of reducing emissions for them.“You need to do the work yourself, you need to be doing...
ENVIRONMENT
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

dmarcian launches in Australia Leading cybersecurity company provides local service and data storage

With a mission of spreading Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC) across the world to make email and the internet more trustworthy, dmarcian now provides local service, support and data storage to existing and future Australian customers. MELBOURNE, Australia, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- dmarcian, Inc. has released an...
GOOGLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lanl#Hazardous Materials#Environmental Quality#Environmental Management#N3b Los Alamos#Locus Technologies#Manhattan Project And
freightwaves.com

Net-Zero Carbon recap: A collaborative approach to decarbonization

This fireside chat recap is from the FreightWaves Net-Zero Carbon Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The Role of Collaboration in Decarbonization. DETAILS: Decarbonization in the supply chain is not a solo act. The Sustainable Freight Buyers Alliance is seeking to prove that through various collaborative projects. SPEAKER: Eszter Tóth-Weedon. BIO:...
ENVIRONMENT
pymnts

Today in B2B: Businesses Overcome X-Border Hurdles With Payments Automation; Medius Debuts Software Developer Partner Program

Today in B2B payments, businesses in the United States and United Kingdom adopt automation to help with cross-border payments, while Swedish accounts payable (AP) automation systems provider Medius launches a partnership with software developers. Plus, auto dealers around the world get increased access to localized payments, supply chain hang-ups prove to be fertile ground for corruption, Billtrust adds B2B invoice delivery to KeyBank partnership, Esker invests $5 million to expand supply chain financing services and Archa raises $24 million for its spend management platform.
SOFTWARE
Medical News Today

Only 43% of clinical trials report race and ethnicity — What can be done?

In a new study, researchers have analyzed over 20,000 clinical trials to determine if they reported data on race or ethnicity. The researchers also looked at whether the participants in the trials were representative of the United States population. The researchers found that over half of the clinical trials did...
HEALTH
US News and World Report

Webinar: Improving Health Equity and Access Through Telehealth and New Technologies

While telehealth reflects the power of technology to transform healthcare delivery in areas like mental health, addiction recovery, nutrition counseling, and preventive and chronic care, achieving health equity remains a challenge. Insufficient broadband coverage, language barriers and a lack of access to devices, private spaces and accessibility options for people with disabilities are just some of the obstacles for patients. Providers, too, must address questions like how best to use these evolving technologies, preserve patient privacy, improve interoperability (patient data sharing) between providers, set payment structures and effectively integrate telehealth into workflow and electronic health records. Our panel of experts will look at how health systems can tackle these challenges effectively to tap the potential of telehealth and virtual platforms to improve care delivery to traditionally underserved populations.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
ZDNet

The 'Ops' concept takes hold in enterprise technology shops, but so do new headaches

DevOps -- which fosters greater collaboration and automation in software delivery -- is only the beginning of a new phase of technology management. Now, we are seeing many spinoffs -- DataOps, Machine Learning Operations (MLOps), ModelOps -- and other Ops that seek to add speed, reliability, and collaboration to the delivery of software and data across enterprise channels. There is even a DataOps Manifesto, which bears a striking resemblance to the Agile Manifesto crafted back in 2001.
TECHNOLOGY
psychologytoday.com

Risk Assessment and the Science of Public Opinion

There is considerable evidence to support the use of well-evidenced risk assessment tools in relation to the prediction of future violence. A substitution heuristic is a process whereby we use mental shortcuts for difficult questions in order to solve a problem. Exaggerated emotional coherence describes how our assessments are driven...
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

Episode 4: Forging an Evolutionary Regulatory Path for Antibiotic Development

Although the development of antibiotics remains a challenge, there are some legislative strategies that could make it more attractive and get more players involved. Welcome to Contagion’s podcast, Contagion Community, where we delve into factors that create and widen health care disparities. Although the development of antibiotics remains a...
INDUSTRY
HackerNoon

Major Aspects of Software Cost Estimation

Software engineering is at the lead of the services that use outsourcing and outside contractors. The global contract value of the IT outsourcing market (2000-2019 years) is $63.5 billion to $159.1 billion. estimation of your software product development plays a crucial role in your business planning and you should choose an agency or contractor with the right approach for estimation of a software project. For making an accurate estimation it is necessary to have proper documentation, and specified requirements for the project. The accuracy of the estimation is in direct ratio to the quantity and quality of the information.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

What Is an SOW (Statement of Work) in Project Management?

Statement of Work (SOW) documents are extremely detailed and binding contracts that specify all the details of a project, including hierarchies of reporting, timelines, budgets, deliverables, dependencies, resources, and other terms and conditions agreed upon by all stakeholders. It is a complete project plan that lays down the groundwork for the working process of the project from start to finish.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Ryan Erickson

Scrum 101: Capacity Planning

Without people, the work within any project will fail. Planning the right amount of people-hours to get the tasks done is imperative to success. Welcome to the first of several forthcoming posts covering the Agile framework of Scrum project management. The specific word, Scrum, is notorious for being considered a software-only project management method. However, I’m of the camp that it’s not- it’s an excellent tool for almost any project. The great thing about it is that it’s rooted in Agile, which itself means to be malleable. By extension, Scrum is also malleable and can be shaped to fit any situation (within reason, that is).

Comments / 0

Community Policy