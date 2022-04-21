ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs had virtual pre-draft meeting with UTSA CB Tariq Woolen

By Charles Goldman
 3 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs had a virtual pre-draft meeting with one of the most athletic cornerback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft.

According to our friend Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Chiefs are among six teams to have met virtually with University of Texas-San Antonio CB Tariq Woolen. The other teams include the New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals. Woolen has also taken top-30 visits with the Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts per Melo. Virtual pre-draft meetings and top-30 visits have separate limits, so this meeting does not count toward the 30 prospects allotted to visit the team.

Woolen was one of the biggest winners at the Senior Bowl back in February, showing off his 6-3 and 205-pound size, plus his 33.5-inch arms. That length helped him engulf defenders and excel in physical press coverage. He was also clocked at 22.45 MPH during practices, which raised some eyes en route to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

At the combine, Woolen proved to be a freakish athlete. He ran a 4.26s 40-yard dash, tying for the fourth-fastest time recorded at the combine ever. He also posted a 42-inch vertical jump, putting that length and leaping ability to good use.

I recently sent Woolen to the Chiefs at pick No. 50 in the second round of my mock draft 3.0. He’s an ideal replacement option for a player like Charvarius Ward, who left to join the San Francisco 49ers in free agency. First-round buzz is a little new for Woolen and I think it’d be a little rich for Kansas City, but it wouldn’t be the first time that a team fell in love with a player’s athleticism and made them a high draft pick. Given all the interest in the player, he might be someone they have to move up for should he last to Day 2.

