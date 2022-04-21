Recapping LSU's recent recruiting wins under Brian Kelly

After signing day in February, recruiting was slow for LSU. Brian Kelly and his staff were still settling in as the calendar turned to the 2023 signing class.

Recently, things on the trail have heated up again. It’s usually what happens this time of year as coaches try to get as much work done on those next classes before they have to deal with the daily grind of the season in the fall.

LSU has picked up a few commits over the last couple of weeks and has even more visits lined up.

It’s a promising sign for Kelly’s program. Despite the current situation and how the last two seasons have played out, recruits are interested in coming to LSU. There’s real momentum right now and if the coaching staff can keep it up, the 2023 class will be in a great position.

It’s not just the fact that Kelly is picking up commits, but they’re coming at positions of need from states like Georgia and Texas, two places that you need to be able to pluck some players from to compete at the top of the SEC.

Here’s a rundown of each of the new additions to the class.

Mac Markway

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

It was the commitment from Mac Markway that kicked off this run for LSU a few weeks ago.

Markway, a four-star tight end from Missouri, fills a position of need. Kelly and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock offenses have both featured heavy use of the tight end over the years and LSU doesn’t have a ton of them on its roster.

The Tigers missed out on Danny Lewis last cycle, making tight end absolutely critical in the 2023 class. With Markway, LSU is in a good position.

Ryan Yaites

Syndication: The Abilene Reporter-News

On April 15, LSU went into Texas and landed a top safety in the country in Ryan Yaites. It was a big get for LSU because similarly to tight end, defensive backs are in need.

Landing one of the best 25 players in Texas is impressive, and getting Yaites on board gave LSU a top 10 class, according to On3.

Michael Daugherty

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Here we have another safety that LSU went out of state to land. Michael Daugherty is from Loganville, Georgia, and 247Sports’ composite rankings have him as the 19th best safety in the country.

Before committing to LSU, Daugherty took a visit to North Carolina, but safeties coach Kerry Cooks was able to lock him down.

Sevyn Banks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sevyn Banks is the only transfer on this list but is still a player worth noting. He arrives at a time when LSU is sorely in need of cornerbacks, and after playing four years at Ohio State, he’s got a chance to compete right away.

What to watch for

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

With a handful of visitors on tap for this weekend, LSU could land a commitment this weekend. I wouldn’t expect it to land a pledge from a massive five-star this weekend, but there could still be some good news in store.