ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Recapping LSU's recent recruiting wins under Brian Kelly

By Will Rosenblatt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H5qUL_0fGM33gA00

After signing day in February, recruiting was slow for LSU. Brian Kelly and his staff were still settling in as the calendar turned to the 2023 signing class.

Recently, things on the trail have heated up again. It’s usually what happens this time of year as coaches try to get as much work done on those next classes before they have to deal with the daily grind of the season in the fall.

LSU has picked up a few commits over the last couple of weeks and has even more visits lined up.

It’s a promising sign for Kelly’s program. Despite the current situation and how the last two seasons have played out, recruits are interested in coming to LSU. There’s real momentum right now and if the coaching staff can keep it up, the 2023 class will be in a great position.

It’s not just the fact that Kelly is picking up commits, but they’re coming at positions of need from states like Georgia and Texas, two places that you need to be able to pluck some players from to compete at the top of the SEC.

Here’s a rundown of each of the new additions to the class.

Mac Markway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7cuo_0fGM33gA00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

It was the commitment from Mac Markway that kicked off this run for LSU a few weeks ago.

Markway, a four-star tight end from Missouri, fills a position of need. Kelly and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock offenses have both featured heavy use of the tight end over the years and LSU doesn’t have a ton of them on its roster.

The Tigers missed out on Danny Lewis last cycle, making tight end absolutely critical in the 2023 class. With Markway, LSU is in a good position.

Ryan Yaites

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pEGbJ_0fGM33gA00
Syndication: The Abilene Reporter-News

On April 15, LSU went into Texas and landed a top safety in the country in Ryan Yaites. It was a big get for LSU because similarly to tight end, defensive backs are in need.

Landing one of the best 25 players in Texas is impressive, and getting Yaites on board gave LSU a top 10 class, according to On3.

Michael Daugherty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X8FOn_0fGM33gA00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Here we have another safety that LSU went out of state to land. Michael Daugherty is from Loganville, Georgia, and 247Sports’ composite rankings have him as the 19th best safety in the country.

Before committing to LSU, Daugherty took a visit to North Carolina, but safeties coach Kerry Cooks was able to lock him down.

Sevyn Banks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JNtmQ_0fGM33gA00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sevyn Banks is the only transfer on this list but is still a player worth noting. He arrives at a time when LSU is sorely in need of cornerbacks, and after playing four years at Ohio State, he’s got a chance to compete right away.

What to watch for

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42D0OG_0fGM33gA00
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

With a handful of visitors on tap for this weekend, LSU could land a commitment this weekend. I wouldn’t expect it to land a pledge from a massive five-star this weekend, but there could still be some good news in store.

Comments / 1

Related
AL.com

Two transferring Alabama players pick new schools

Two Alabama basketball players found new homes after entering the transfer portal following the season. Forward Juwan Gary on Thursday announced he was headed to Nebraska a few minutes before Jusaun Holt posted his news. The freshman guard is headed to Georgia after playing high school basketball in the Atlanta suburbs.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Georgia State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kerry Cooks
Person
Mike Denbrock
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Sec#Tigers
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe sends definitive message to Shaedon Sharpe

While Shaedon Sharpe will likely never suit up in a Kentucky uniform, his Wildcat teammate and Wooden Award-winning big man Oscar Tshiebwe has been advocating for his return with the hopes to become one of the most dominant teams in the country next season. “He is definitely a bucket,” Tshiebwe...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Bo Nix Makes His Oregon Debut: Fans React

Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix began his college career by stunning Justin Herbert and the Oregon Ducks in a comeback win at the start of the 2019 season. Life came full circle today. Nix made his Oregon football debut during the Ducks’ spring game this afternoon. Nix’s Oregon debut...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Look: Haley, Hanna Cavinder Announce Transfer Destination

Haley and Hanna Cavinder have decided to go across the country to continue their collegiate careers. Haley posted on her Twitter account that she and her sister Hanna have committed to the Miami Hurricanes. Per On3Sports, the twins have cashed in on NIL Deals (what college athlete hasn’t?) with Boost...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

100K+
Followers
146K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy