ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates With Family Photo As Georgina Rodriguez & Baby Daughter Come Home

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gvMQP_0fGM2U9500

The Manchester United forward and his partner had shared the tragic news earlier in the week that their newborn son, their daughter's twin, had died.

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate welcoming his new baby daughter into his family home.

The Manchester United forward and partner Georgina Rodriguez had shared the tragic news earlier in the week that their newborn son, their daughter's twin, had died.

In a statement the couple said: "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

Three days on, Ronaldo shared a picture of himself holding his baby daughter after she and Rodriguez had left hospital and come home.

Ronaldo captioned the photo with the words: "Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us."

View the original article to see embedded media.

The family were offered messages of support from the soccer community and beyond after the heartbreaking news about their son came out on Monday.

Liverpool and Manchester United fans at Anfield dedicated a minute's applause to show solidarity with Ronaldo and his family.

Ronaldo's message on Thursday added: "We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures.

"Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family.

"Now it's time to be grateful for the life that we've just welcomed into this world."

Ronaldo already had four children and they all featured in Thursday's family photo.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured holding his new baby daughter as he sits alongside Georgina Rodriguez and their family

Instagram/@cristiano

His eldest is 11-year-old Cristiano Jr, who currently plays for the United academy .

Four-year-old twins Eva and Mateo were welcomed via surrogate in June 2017, before Alana Martina became Rodriguez's first biological child with Ronaldo in September of the same year.

Ronaldo missed United's game at Anfield on Tuesday, which Liverpool won 4-0 , but he is expected to return to the team for Saturday's trip to Arsenal.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first photo of baby girl after death of her newborn twin

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is sharing a photo of his newborn daughter just days after revealing that the baby girl's twin brother had died. In the picture, which Ronaldo posted Thursday on Instagram, the Manchester United forward, 37, and his longtime partner, Georgina Rodriguez, 28, smile as they sit at home with their children. Ronaldo is seen holding the couple's newborn daughter in his arms.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Most beautiful family addition': Sarah Palin celebrates birth of her EIGHTH grandchild as daughter Willow and her husband Ricky welcome their third baby, a son named Pace Banner

Sarah Palin has become a grandmother for the eighth time after her daughter Willow welcomed her third child, a baby boy named Pace Banner. The 58-year-old former governor of Alaska shared the family's joyful news on Instagram, where she proudly posted several images of her newborn grandson, while describing him as 'heaven on earth' and the 'most beautiful addition' to their brood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Pregnant Celebrities’ Baby Bump Hall of Fame in 2022: Photos

Bumping along! Eve and more pregnant celebrities have been putting their budding bellies on display in 2022. The rapper cradled her stomach in a black dress on January 3, writing via Instagram: “Can’t believe how soon I'm gonna be meeting this little person.” The social media upload came three months after the Grammy winner announced […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Daily Mail

Merseyside Police confirm they have contacted the family of the 14-year-old autistic boy who had a phone smashed out of his hand by Cristiano Ronaldo, as they appeal for more information - but Man United 'WON'T punish their star'

Merseyside Police have confirmed that they have contacted the family of a 14-year-old autistic fan who appeared to have his phone smashed by Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Footage, which began circulating on social media after Manchester United's 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on Saturday, showed Ronaldo appearing to knock...
PREMIER LEAGUE
bravotv.com

Milania Giudice Just Shared the Sweetest Photo with Dad Joe

Milania Giudice is sharing a look at her recent visit with her dad, Joe Giudice. The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter took to Instagram to reveal a glimpse at her latest trip to the Bahamas to spend some quality time with her father. Her sisters Audriana and Gabriella also came along for the reunion.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Vanessa Bryant Calls Daughter Natalia, 19, A 'Golden Goddess' In Loving Oscar's Snapshot

Click here to read the full article. Vanessa Bryant was the proudest mama in the world when her eldest daughter Natalia Bryant arrived in style at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s After Party.  On March 29, Vanessa posted a picture of her eldest with the touching caption, “That’s my baby!!! 😘❤️🥰 @nataliabryant 🏆❤️Golden Goddess ❤️ 🏆.” You can see the beautiful photo HERE. In the photo, we see Natalia truly look like a goddess as she rocks a unique Gucci dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s After Party on March 27, 2022. Natalia’s show-stopping dress from Gucci has a silk black halter top and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Georgina Rodriguez Baby#The Manchester United#Anfield
Hello Magazine

John Travolta leaves fans in disbelief as he embraces life in the UK

John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Isabel Roloff Owns up to Major Mistake

Former Little People, Big World star Isabel Roloff apologized to fans for using filters often on Instagram. A recent discussion with her husband, Jacob Roloff, inspired her to talk about filters in two recent Instagram Story posts. When she had trouble finding a good filter to use for a social media post, Jacob suggested this was another reason why people should not use them. Isabel told him, "Some people are born beautiful," but she quickly realized she shouldn't put herself down.
CELEBRITIES
People

Diddy's Twin Daughters D'Lila and Jessie Match in Feathered Dresses Alongside Big Sister Chance

Sean "Diddy" Combs' daughters D'Lila and Jessie take twinning quite literally!. The twin sisters, 15, chose fun, matching mini dresses for the Daily Front Row Awards on Sunday, complete with short, feathered sleeves and a pink-and-blue herringbone print. They even matched their accessories and glam, choosing classic black clutches and strappy sandals, white manicures, and long braids to finish their looks.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

David Beckham Poses With His 3 Look-Alike Sons In Tuxes At Brooklyn’s Wedding: Photo

The Beckham men looked so handsome while in black-tie attire for Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz over the weekend. The Beckham boys were all dressed up to celebrate Brooklyn’s wedding on Saturday April 9. David, 46, smiled alongside his three sons: Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and of course, the groom Brooklyn, 23. Brooklyn posted the photo that showed the three gentlemen in their tuxedos on his Instagram, which you can see here, the day after the ceremony. David looked proud of his oldest son, while his younger brothers also looked excited for the celebration.
BROOKLYN, NY
E! News

Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of Baby Boy With Travis Scott at Family's Easter Celebration

On Easter Sunday, April 17, Kylie Jenner shared a new photo of her and Travis Scott's two-month old son, taken at her mom Kris Jenner's weekend holiday celebration. The Kylie Cosmetics founder did not include the baby's face in the photo, which shows the rap artist, born Jacques Webster, holding the infant, who is wearing black and red sneakers and blue jeans. Kylie has yet to show a full pic of their son, and has also not revealed his new name after announcing in March that he was no longer named Wolf.
CELEBRITIES
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
735
Followers
509
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy