Best Buy recalls Insignia air fryers due to fire hazard

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nbkpf_0fGM2QcB00

(NEXSTAR) — Best Buy is voluntarily recalling several models of Insignia air fryers after several complaints that the products caught fire and even burned some users, the company announced Thursday.

The electronics retail company says the affected models are Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers, and Insignia Digital Air Fryer Ovens.

Model numbers are: NS-AF32DBK9, NS-AF32MBK9, NS-AF50MBK9, NS-AF53DSS0, NS-AF53MSS0, NS-AF55DBK9, NS-AFO6DBK1 and NS-AFO6DSS1.

The Insignia brand name can be seen on the front or top of the units and the models are plastic or plastic and stainless-steel bodies in black and stainless-steel finishes. Cooking chamber capacities on the affected models range from about 3.4 to 10 quarts.

These products were sold from November 2018 to February 2022 at Best Buy stores and its website, in addition to eBay and Google.

Best Buy says it’s received 68 reports from U.S. consumers and 36 reports from Canadian consumers about the items catching fire, burning or melting. These include seven reports of minor property damage and two reports of injuries, including injury to a child’s leg.

If you have any of these products, you’re advised to stop using them immediately and return them to Best Buy, where the company says customers will receive a refund in store credit. Best Buy says any purchasers it’s aware of will be notified and given pre-paid shipping boxes with labels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTqMq_0fGM2QcB00
Best Buy has voluntarily recalled certain models of Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Health Canada (Courtesy of Best Buy)
Best Buy says consumers will receive $50 in store credit or higher, if the value of the item is greater than $50. No receipts will be required, the company says.

For more information or concerns, visit Insignia Air Fryer Recall or contact Best Buy at the Best Buy product recalls page or by calling (800) 566-7498.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

FOX 5 San Diego

