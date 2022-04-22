ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Gorgeous Earth Day: Sunny skies, temps in the low-70s across New Jersey Friday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wWyvG_0fGM2CVF00

New Jersey will be treated to a lovely Friday to end the week, with sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that Friday is expected to see temperatures in the upper-60s and low-70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x8VnP_0fGM2CVF00

Thursday night will see some passing rain sprinkles, but Curren says that the rain won’t make much of an impact. The overnight hours will see mostly clear skies. Curren says that there will be decent conditions to view the Lyrid meteor shower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fadrL_0fGM2CVF00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSxQg_0fGM2CVF00

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

LIVE BLOG: News 12 weather updates

Spring returns on Friday for Earth Day after a few days of below-average temperatures. Daytime highs will be in the upper-60s and low-70s. Temperatures will cool to the upper-40s overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40qIqD_0fGM2CVF00

Curren says that the weekend will be OK. Saturday will see cloudy skies with temperatures in the low-60s. Overnight lows will be around 45 degrees. Sunday will also see clouds, with slightly warmer temperatures in the low-70s.

Curren says that the next opportunity for widespread rain would be Monday night going into Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wn4Qn_0fGM2CVF00

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
KTLA

Tuesday forecast: Sun and wind; chance of rain Thursday

Look for some gusty winds and lots of afternoon sunshine around the Southland Tuesday. Cooler, cloudier conditions are expected to arrive over the next couple of days. There is even a chance of rain late Thursday into Friday. By next week, look for above average temperatures to return to the region.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Winter storm continues to impact New England

A winter storm continues in interior New England on Tuesday morning. Winter weather alerts are still in place to start the day across upstate New York and Vermont. On Monday night, some 8-10 inches fell across portions of Pennsylvania. An additional 6-8 inches of snow are still possible as the...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Sunny Skies#Clear Skies#Storm Watch Team
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Snow on Canada Will Strike Through Parts of the Plains in the Rockies

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for the areas of Big Trout Lake, Pickle Lake, and Sandy Lake, anticipating up to 30 cm of snow and wind gusts of up to 70 km/h. Blizzard conditions are forecast to last until the afternoon when they will be replaced by flurries.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

Sunny and warm weekend with temps in the 60s

Much of the weekend will feature warm and sunny weather. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Saturday looks like another nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-60s. He says Sunday will start off cloudy, but the sun will come out mid-morning making for a nice...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

20-foot snowdrifts possible as blizzard bears down on northern US

Winter ended weeks ago, but blizzard warnings were in effect early this week for parts of three states across the northern Plains as AccuWeather forecasters warned that a "storm of the century" could unfold across the region. Elsewhere, winter storm warnings and watches dotted the weather map across the northern tier of the United States as a storm system, which came ashore in the Pacific Northwest, was tracking eastward.
PORTLAND, OR
News 12

Sun and clouds Sunday on Long Island; highs near 56

Temperatures will be just a touch below average on Sunday, according to Storm Watch meteorologist Meredith Garofalo. High temperatures will be near 56 degrees. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. High 58. TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, rain chances. High 61. THE EXTENDED FORECAST: Tuesday brings the only chance of rain. High temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

News 12

68K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy