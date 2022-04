Click here to read the full article. Thirteen former gymnasts have taken the next step toward justice regarding the alleged mishandling of their allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, filing complaints against the FBI and requesting damages totaling $130 million. Last year, a scathing report by the Inspector General revealed the FBI had botched its investigation into Nassar’s abuse, largely by failing to act quickly on the allegations and that the agency’s failures had allowed the doctor to abuse 100 women and girls under the guise of medical treatment for an additional 16 months...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO