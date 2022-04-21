ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

World’s Largest Cruise Ship Departs Florida for Season in Europe

By Robert McGillivray
cruisehive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter sailing a short series of voyages in the United States, the biggest cruise ship in the world, Wonder of the Seas, has set off on her inaugural transatlantic crossing with guests. The ship sailed from Port Everglades yesterday, April 20, and will now spend eight days at sea to her...

www.cruisehive.com

Comments / 3

Related
cruisehive.com

Six Months of Sailings Canceled for Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship

Royal Caribbean International has reached out to guests with the surprising announcement that many sailings for Mariner of the Seas from May 2023 through October 2023 have been canceled. This is due to itinerary adjustments that have shifted the dates the ship will be setting sail, though the vessel will still be offering cruises during that time.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Canaveral, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
cruisehive.com

Passenger Intentionally Goes Overboard Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages confirmed on Thursday that a search and rescue operation had been launched for a passenger overboard the Valiant Lady cruise ship. It will result in a delayed arrival back home in Portsmouth, UK. Passenger Overboard Valiant Lady. During the final day of Valiant Lady’s cruise to the Canary...
ACCIDENTS
Vice

4 Men Gang-Raped, Killed and Ate a Protected Monitor Lizard

Forest officials in India are investigating four men who gang-raped, killed, cooked and ate a monitor lizard in one of India’s most protected forest reserves. It was the only monitor lizard in the park. The incident took place on March 29 at the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, in the western...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Highly Dangerous Portuguese Man O’ War Arrive on South Carolina, Florida Coasts in Time for Spring Break

They may be made up of some gorgeous colors and even look majestic while swimming within their elements, but the Portuguese man o’ war, a relative of the jellyfish, is one of the most toxic animals on the planet. Earlier this year, lifeguards set up the purple flags all along the coast from South Carolina down to Southern Florida, warning outdoor lovers and ocean-goers that these toxic animals were traveling through the area. Now, these purple flags have returned to the beaches, just as spring breakers are continuing to hit beaches all along the coast.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Europe#Wonder Of The Seas
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Ends a Popular Pandemic-Era Policy (You Won't Be Happy)

During the pandemic, Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report and its chief rivals Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report shut down from March 2020 through July 2021. During that period, however, all three companies kept taking reservations for future cruises.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Travel
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

When Will Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian End Vaccine Mandate?

Vacation cruising has nearly returned to normal. Passengers no longer have to wear masks onboard while they are indoors, and while capacities have not returned to 100%, they're approaching that number on some cruises. In addition, traditional and popular amenities have returned, including the self-serve buffet -- something that many...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cruisefever.net

Construction Starts on the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever

Construction has officially started on what will be the biggest cruise ship ever built, Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas. The first piece of steel was cut on Utopia of the Seas at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France. The cruise ship will enter service in 2024 and will be first Oasis class ship to be powered by LNG.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy