Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Mary J. Blige stepped out for a night courtside at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center yesterday, and she wore her best Brooklyn-glam for the occasion. The 51-year-old star, alongside Misa Hylton, attended Game 3 of the playoffs between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics, turning some serious looks for the occasion. @MaryJBlige with the fly boots on 🙌🏾 about to go Monet Tejada on Kyrie like if only Zeke survived and got drafted…#PowerBookII 😆...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO