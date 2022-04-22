ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, MD

Man Killed In Crash After Tractor-Trailer Runs Red Light In Abingdon

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 1 day ago
EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A man died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Abingdon after the driver of a tractor-trailer ran a red light and turned into an intersection, Maryland State Police said.

Troopers responded around 2:45 p.m. to MD 24 Southbound at MD 7 for a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles. A man driving a Chrysler struck was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The man was identified as Raul Alejandro Smith, 36, of Edgewood.

Investigators believe the 66-year-old Pennsylvania man driving the tractor-trailer was traveling north on Emmorton Road and failed to stop at a steady red turn signal to turn west onto Philadelphia Road. The driver then struck two vehicles that were traveling south on Emmorton road, police said.

A Jeep was struck on the right fender after it swerved, but the Chrysler driven by Smith was struck on the left side and traveled off the road.

No charges have been filed at this time.  Once the Maryland State Police Crash Team completes its investigation into the crash, they will submit their findings to the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will decide on any potential charges.

(Photo via Joppa-Magnolia VFC)

Comments / 5

tee 78
1d ago

idk what's going on with them my dad was a driver for years and they started making the test easier for people to pass its sad and my heart and prayers go out to the family I drove past the accident when it happened its so sad I can only Imagine waiting for my husband to come home and then get that knock on the door dear God please 🙏 help this family my heart breaks for them 😢

Reply
4
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
