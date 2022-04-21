A$AP Rocky released after posting bond

A$AP Rocky has been released after posting bond.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, had been arrested this week in connection with a shooting that happened in November 2021.

Alan Jackson, A$AP Rocky’s attorney, confirmed the arrest after the entertainer arrived on a private plane from Barbados. He had been on vacation with his girlfriend, singer Rihanna, NBC News reported.

TMZ said he was met at the plane by officers and was taken away in handcuffs.

A$AP Rocky was under investigation for a shooting incident on Nov. 6 in Los Angeles. The victim survived and told police that the rapper, who was with two other people, approached him with a handgun. The victim said A$AP Rocky shot at him three or four times, with one bullet grazing his left hand, according to NBC News.

A$AP Rocky was booked into jail but released on a $550,000 bond, jail records show, CNN reported.

A$AP Rocky’s court date is set for Aug. 17, NBC News reported.

