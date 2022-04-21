ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

Celebrating Volunteers for National Volunteer Week with Hospice of Michigan in Cadillac

By Monika Zachara
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago

“Oh if they could only realize what they’re missing by not being part of that team.”

That team is the Hospice of Michigan.

And this week they’re celebrating their volunteers.

“We celebrate our volunteers about every month here. The volunteers are just as much a part of the team as our nurses, our aids, the physician, the social worker,” says Local Coordinator, Kathy Sandage.

The Hospice of Michigan in Cadillac is recognizing two volunteers that have really made a true difference to the patients and families across Northern Michigan.

“It takes so little time to get so much enjoyment out of it,” says Matteson.

Lois Matteson has been volunteering for 20 years.

She says, “You’ve gained more than you’ve given…My husband said, I don’t care it cost me to buy gas for you to go and do that. If you love it, just do it.”

For Carolyn Flore,

“I’ve been volunteering for hospice for six years,” says Flore.

Volunteering with the Hospice of Michigan showed her she’s here to help patients feel a little nostalgia,

To comfort them in their last moments of life.

Flore says, “It’s unbelievable to see somebody who does not remember family anymore, to listen to music from their youth. Music from their youth is the important key there. That they can come back to life for just a short period of time. They remember their children, they remember their spouse.”

The Hospice of Michigan focuses on improving the quality of life for its patients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Ltge_0fGLx04T00

“It takes so little time to get so much enjoyment out of it,” says Matteson.

“It gave me a very good understanding about what end of life is really like,” says Flore.

The meaning of life is to find your gift and the purpose of life is to give it.

And the volunteers really give more than just their time.

With a big smile, Matteson proudly shares, “They need something special. My daughter makes lap quilts for every one of my patients. I don’t just buy a card, I buy stickers and so I decorate my cards and write a message on each card.”

“I truly believe that no matter what stage they’re in, they know you’re there, even if they are in a coma…I like to sing. Even if they’re very, very close, it’s almost like they’re thinking about the music, they’re thinking about heaven or whatever but they’re thinking a happy thought before they go,” says Flore.

“I know a lot of people might say oh I don’t think I could ever do this, and I had a friend say to me it’s sad isn’t it? It’s not. It’s a celebration of where they are in their life,” says Sandage.

Comments / 0

Related
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Is This a Battle Creek, Michigan Law or a Myth?

Has this outdated yet, well-known law actually been a myth this whole time?. We've all heard of the Michigan state law that basically prohibits a woman from getting a haircut without her husband's permission, right? LindzStylz Salon reached out to us about this strange law this week,. So I have...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Cadillac, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Cadillac, MI
Society
WKMI

Viral Video: Are Orcas Really Swimming Around In Lake Michigan?

Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Northern Michigan#Charity#The Hospice Of Michigan
MIX 106

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Charities
1240 WJIM

The 5 Worst Places To Live In Michigan In 2022

What's not to love? The lakes, the scenery, and more. With that being said though, you're not always going to find the pretty in the state. We've got some areas that are worse than others. These Are The Most Dangerous Michigan Cities. This list of worst places to live was...
MICHIGAN STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Abandoned Tunnel Under Southern Michigan Interstate Highway Once Kept a One Room Schoolhouse Operating

An interesting piece of history that also tells a story in a rural area of southern Michigan lies just beneath a busy interstate highway. Recently, Albion resident Steve Mills posted a photo on the Facebook group Abandoned, Old and Interesting Places in Michigan. It shows an abandoned tunnel underneath I-94 in Calhoun County. But what was this used for? A first guess is that it might have been for workers to use who were building the highway several decades ago, but the real reason is even more interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy