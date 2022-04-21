ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

By Publishers Weekly, Tribune News Service
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 16, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER...

The Independent

Author Sandra Cisneros explains how writing is a therapy

Sandra Cisneros never thought she’d own a home. Growing up with six brothers and her two parents in an immigrant neighborhood in Chicago, she always dreamt of a place of quiet, where she could be alone, have messy hair and not have to make her bed.She had dreamt of a land of solitude where her thoughts could be put to paper and her laundry didn’t have to be neatly folded every time. A place where she could be creative, a place where she wasn’t frightened. But never for one moment thought it’d be a house.As a writer, she was living...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

The best recent translated fiction – review roundup

Portrait of an Unknown Lady by María Gainza, translated by Thomas Bunstead (Harvill Secker, £14.99) Insincerity, said Oscar Wilde, “is merely a method by which we can multiply our personalities”. It’s a principle that María Gainza applies with brio to her dazzling novel about art and authenticity, seeing and not seeing, evocatively titled La Luz Negra (The Black Light) in its original Spanish. There are plenty of unknown ladies in the book. Our narrator is unpicking the life of her late employer Enriqueta, “the single, despotic authority on the price and authenticity of all paintings”, who turns out to have been providing fake authentication for forgeries, particularly of works by the real-life artist Mariette Lydis. An assemblage of literary quotations, court papers, auction catalogues and the “fairground kaleidoscope” of memory, the novel packs a huge amount into its 208 pages. If the reader is never quite sure what’s fact and what’s fiction, that’s just part of the fun.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Apartment Therapy

How Four Authors Organize and Declutter Their Massive Book Collections

Looking at my bookshelves, I am plagued by the infamous question of readers and writers alike: Can you ever have too many books? Personally, I am always on a quest to have what I love proudly displayed, but when what I love begins to fill up baskets, cover my desk, and form towers in corners, I know it’s time to reevaluate. To help me sort through everything, I’ll be using the advice of the four authors below. Read on to see how they break down the what, where, and when of book organization.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Glamour

The Best New Books This Month Offer Something for Every Reader

The best new books of April don't share much in common, other than being great reads. A poignant story about deaf teenagers. A laugh-out-loud book of essays about being a mom. A literary novel about a millennial woman vampire. The best books this month will remind you why you love reading. There are new books from women writers we adore, debuts that will claim your whole heart, and nonfiction to ignite you. You may not be aware how much you're craving a thriller about au pairs until you're 60 pages in and wondering who the killer is. Or maybe your feminism needs an injection of historical context and inspiration—if so, Kate Kelly's Ordinary Equality is here to help.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
George J. Ziogas

5 Classic Books That Never Get Old

An homage to classic literature that can stand the test of time. Book genres can be pretty subjective. To some, American Psycho is an unadulterated horror; to others, it’s a simple dark comedy. Cloud Atlas encompasses about 10 different genres, from spy thriller to historical naval tale to terrifying dystopian fiction.

