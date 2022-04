Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack found a new home in Miami. However, a new team is not all he is getting. The 6-foot guard is getting a two-year, $800,000 deal with LifeWallet as part of a name, image and likeness (NIL) agreement. To top it all off, Pack was also promised a car as part of the deal. While this is hardly the first NIL deal to accompany a signing in college basketball, it's rare for the terms of the deal to be released at the time of signing.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO