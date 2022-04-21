ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alec Baldwin jokes baby No. 7 will have an ‘all-American’ name

By Evan Real
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RSQiz_0fGLvcpm00

It’ll be a party in the U.S.A. when the seventh ( and allegedly final ) Baldwin baby arrives.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin — who are expecting their seventh child together — joked that their next kid will have an “all-American” name while chatting with guests at Wednesday night’s New York Philharmonic Spring Gala at Alice Tully Hall, a Page Six spy exclusively shares.

Alec, 64, was overheard telling veteran entertainment journalist Tom Murro that they’re going to name their newborn “Babe Ruth or Chase Manhattan” after the baseball legend or the consumer banking company.

The couple has chosen traditionally Spanish or Italian names for their expansive brood, including daughters Carmen, 8, and María Lucía, 1, and sons Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, and Eduardo “Edu,” 1. Alec also shares 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Srr7_0fGLvcpm00
The Baldwins posed with guests including veteran entertainment journalist Tom Murro (far right) and Miss New York Sydney Park at the New York Philharmonic Spring Gala.
Fadi Kheir/New York Philharmonic

It makes sense that Hilaria — who announced her latest pregnancy in March — would choose an American name for her child as she hails from Boston and not from Mallorca, Spain, as she previously led the public to believe.

In December 2020, the 38-year-old yoga instructor and lifestyle expert (born Hillary Lynn Hayward-Thomas) faced accusations that she’d been faking her Spanish accent and lying about her name and heritage for years.

Addressing her fluctuating speech at the time, Hilaria explained that her split childhood between Massachusetts and Europe contributed to the inconsistency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H7HSv_0fGLvcpm00
The couple shares daughters Carmen, 8, and María Lucía, 1, and sons Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, and Eduardo “Edu,” 1.
Getty Images for Universal Pictu

“I am that person, if I’ve been speaking a lot of Spanish, I tend to mix them or if I’m speaking a lot of English,” she said. “I mix that, it’s one of those things I’ve always been a bit insecure about.”

The Baldwins faced a far more serious scandal this year when Alec was named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed in February by the family of Halyna Hutchins, the “Rust” cinematographer killed in an on-set shooting.

The “30 Rock” alum is accused of firing the single bullet that hit and killed Hutchins, then exited her body and struck director Joel Souza in the clavicle, while filming the Western flick in New Mexico on Oct. 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L35fq_0fGLvcpm00
Hilaria and Alec have weathered multiple public controversies together.
Getty Images

The actor has claimed in a weepy interview that he had no idea there were real bullets in the gun and that he “didn’t pull the trigger.”

Despite the recent drama, the Baldwins appeared to be in “great spirits” at the New York Philharmonic fête, our insider says.

“They were very friendly with everyone at the event and clearly enjoying their night out together,” the source notes. “They just looked really happy.”

Comments / 49

Guest
1d ago

Alec needs to be behind bars! Why hasn’t something been done? He KILLED a woman!

Reply(2)
27
Kris Morris
2d ago

It is unfortunate you have to drag your big family along with you to the poor house

Reply
9
Elizabeth Anderson
1d ago

how about naming the baby after the woman you killed

Reply
20
Page Six

