FSU linebacker Jadarius Green-McKnight to transfer

Florida State linebacker Jadarius Green-McKnight has entered the transfer portal, becoming the fourth Seminoles player to enter the portal since the end of spring camp last week.

The 4-star prospect out of Fort Myers was part of FSU coach Mike Norvell’s transitional recruiting class in 2020 . He becomes the sixth player from that class to transfer and the 10th overall player to leave under Norvell.

Green-McKnight made the switch from safety to linebacker and was featured as a backup on the two-deep depth chart throughout the season. He totaled one tackle in two games last season.

The addition of transfer Tatum Bethune and the growth of redshirt sophomore DJ Lundy and freshman Omar Graham Jr. figured to limit the redshirt freshman’s chances.

Redshirt junior receiver Jordan Young, redshirt freshman cornerback Hunter Washington and redshirt sophomore tight end Koby Goss also entered the portal since camp.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .