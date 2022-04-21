ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Brian Scalabrine on Luka's minutes when he returns, Brunson's future contract

By K C Masterpiece
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2odO4A_0fGLuNtc00

"The White Mamba' Brian Scalabrine joined the K&C Masterpiece to talk about how many minutes Luka will play if/when he returns to this series, how the Mavs might've screwed up in not extending Jalen Brunson earlier, and more!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Fans Are Furious With This Cheap Shot On Jalen Brunson

UPDATE: Jalen Brunson is eligible to return. Royce O’Neale had a pretty blatant cheap shot on Jalen Brunson during the Mavericks-Jazz playoff game on Thursday night. O’Neale wasn’t even going for the ball when he hit Brunson from behind and sent him flying on the court. Brunson had to go to the locker room.
NBA
Yardbarker

‘Optimism’: New Take on Luka Doncic Injury for Mavs at Jazz Game 4

The Dallas Mavericks, despite being without superstar Luka Doncic in their first-round playoff series so far due to a calf strain, have managed to stay competitive with the Utah Jazz - and more. After losing a closely-contested Game 1, Jalen Brunson has exploded to Help Dallas lead the series 2-1.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks star likely to return in limited role for Game 4 vs. Jazz, per report

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is about ready to put his lingering calf strain behind him as he is reportedly expected to return in Game 4 against the Utah Jazz. The star guard will be cleared to play if all goes well in pre-game warmups, according to Marc Stein, and would see limited minutes in what would be his first game back since April 10. He was not cleared to suit up for Thursday's Game 3 against Utah, but his team was still able to win.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react as Blake Griffin hints who is to blame for Game 3 loss

As the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a 0-3 hole to the Boston Celtics, you can sort of feel the roof caving in on a difficult season. The Celtics had the Nets outclassed in this one. Kevin Durant has been in a funk this series and it persisted at Barclays Center. We didn’t expect that at all. At one point, head coach Steve Nash turned to Blake Griffin to provide a spark. Momentarily it worked. But then, like all other tacts an outmatched Nets unit tried, it fell short. And after the game, Griffin didn’t think the team had the appropriate amount of “attention to detail” or the right “spirit” to get the big win.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Scalabrine
Person
Jalen Brunson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K C#Mavs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Kidd: Mavericks' Luka Doncic (calf) game-time decision on Saturday

According to head coach Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (calf) is a game-time decision for Saturday's Game 4 contest against the Utah Jazz. Despite earlier reports indicating Luka Doncic was planning to play, the Mavericks are considering their superstar a game-time decision on Saturday. Expect Jalen Brunson to continue playing a lead offensive role against a Jazz unit allowing a 120.1 defensive rating this postseason if Doncic is ruled out again.
DALLAS, TX
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy