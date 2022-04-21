ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Lottery club in Genesee County wins $1.7 million jackpot

 2 days ago

A lottery club in Genesee County won a fast cash jackpot from the Michigan...

WNEM

One week left to claim $150K Powerball prize

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - There’s only one week left for the winner of a $150,000 Powerball prize to claim their big pile of cash. The winning ticket was sold at Pine Knob Wine Shoppe in Clarkston on April 24, 2021. The winning numbers were 22-36-48-59-61 and the Powerball was 22.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit woman wins $150,000 Powerball prize by using deceased mom's lucky numbers

A Detroit woman playing the lottery numbers her mother used to use won a $150,000 Powerball prize. Cheryl Williams, 63, purchased a ticket for the March 30 drawing, according to the Michigan Lottery. She matched the four white balls and the Powerball — 03-07-21-31-37 PB: 11 to win $50,000. But thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied by three to $150,000. ...
DETROIT, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan State Police Pull Over Man For Going 132 MPH

If you have a lead foot like me, you know that terrible feeling in your gut when you look in your rearview mirror and see red and blue lights closing in on you. I remember my first speeding ticket when I was 16. I was driving home with my buddy David from a Detroit Red Wings game. It was a school night so I was trying to get home ASAP. I was going 95 in a 70 mph zone on I-96 West when in my rearview mirror I saw a Michigan State Police trooper speeding up right behind me with that giant red light spinning. I was a brand new driver and had nothing on my record. The MSP trooper gave me a ticket for 25 over but thankfully didn't write me up for reckless driving.
CBS Detroit

Wayne County Woman Wins $300K On Scratch Off Lottery Ticket

(CBS DETROIT) – A woman from Wayne County says she couldn’t help but cry after winning $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Wild Time Deluxe instant game. The 29-year-old player bought her winning ticket at the CVS Pharmacy, located at 19120 Middlebelt Road in Livonia. “We were having a family gathering at our house and I had to run to the store to grab a few last-minute things for the party,” said the player. “I handed the cashier money and told him I wanted to use the change on a Wild Time Deluxe ticket. I forgot I had purchased the ticket until later that night. When I scratched it off and saw I’d won $300,000, I couldn’t help but cry. It was hard to believe that I actually won!” The lucky player recently claimed her prize and says she plans to buy a new home with her winnings. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Are You The Winner? $3.39M Lotto 47 Ticket Was Sold In St. Joseph County

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan Lottery player became a millionaire after winning the $3.39 million Lotto 47 jackpot. One ticket matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers that were drawn on Wednesday: 04-06-11-17-23-31. The ticket was bought at the Meijer gas station, located at 1174 Centerville Road in Sturgis, which is about 45 miles south of Kalamazoo. Michigan Lottery officials say this is the third time the Lotto 47 jackpot has been won this year. Previously, the Lotto 47 jackpot was won: 19, 2022 – $1.43 million jackpot won at the Shell gas station, located at 3950 East 10 Mile Road in Warren. 9, 2022 – $1.25 million jackpot won at Big Star Market, located at G5237 Detroit Street in Flint. The winner should contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to schedule an appointment to claim the prize. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Detroit woman wins $150K Powerball prize

A Detroit woman was speechless when she won a $150,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Cheryl Williams, 63, matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 03-07-21-31-37 PB: 11 – in the March 30 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $150,000. She bought her winning ticket at the Sunoco gas station, located at 3000 East 8 Mile Road in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Courtland Center Mall in Burton Looks Like a Ghost Town Movie Set

Malls in America seem like they are dying a slow death and Courtland Center in Burton, MI is no exception. It has been several years since I have actually gone out to go shopping. Even before COVID closed many things down, I mainly did my shopping online. So last week I decided to go out and see what the malls in the area are looking like, and I won't lie and say that what I found was not depressing.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Missing Michigan mother: What happened to Dee Ann Warner?

TIPTON, Mich. – Many people are determined to get answers about Dee Ann Warner, a missing 52-year-old mother of five who vanished in April 2020. Family members suspect foul play, but the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says it needs more to go on, and they’re renewing their request for help from the public.
TIPTON, MI
94.3 Lite FM

Abandoned Tunnel Under Southern Michigan Interstate Highway Once Kept a One Room Schoolhouse Operating

An interesting piece of history that also tells a story in a rural area of southern Michigan lies just beneath a busy interstate highway. Recently, Albion resident Steve Mills posted a photo on the Facebook group Abandoned, Old and Interesting Places in Michigan. It shows an abandoned tunnel underneath I-94 in Calhoun County. But what was this used for? A first guess is that it might have been for workers to use who were building the highway several decades ago, but the real reason is even more interesting.

