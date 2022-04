MONTE VISTA, Colo. (CBS4) — Community members told CBS4′ Spencer Wilson Thursday the day after fire swept through Monte Vista was harder because they were finally able to see the destruction that it left behind. It was a lifetime of memories left in rubble for some. (credit: CBS) Homes that were damaged in the fire might have been standing, but firefighters told some residents they could not go back, between the smoke and water damage. “He keeps coming because I think he thinks it is going to change if he comes every time, and it hasn’t,” said Yvonne Galindo, whose family home was...

MONTE VISTA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO