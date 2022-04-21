ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Best lighted medicine cabinet

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
MyStateline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Glowing beauty comes from within, but sometimes a little light can help you see it more clearly. A lighted medicine cabinet is a critical feature in any bathroom when you need more illumination. Proper lighting makes simple tasks like applying makeup...

www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: Deep Discounts on Braun Epilators and Beats Wireless Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. There are wireless headphones from Beats, espresso machines from Philips, and LifeStraw personal water filters all available at great...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicine#Design#Cabinets#Bestreviews#Usb#Recessed
Real Simple

I'm a New Homeowner, and These Are All the Stylish Storage and Decor Pieces I'm Buying on Amazon

There are many wonderful advantages to owning your own home—security and independence are two that come to mind. But I've also always loved the idea of starting fresh with a blank canvas and truly making a space my own. And since I just bought an apartment in New York, I couldn't wait to turn it into the tiny home of my dreams. After all, owning in the city is a huge accomplishment, so when it comes to decorating, I'm opting for high-quality items that'll make each area feel elevated and stylish, all while on a budget.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
SPY

Space-Saving Furniture Ideas Guaranteed to Max Out Your Living Space

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. We can’t all live in giant houses with way too many rooms to clean. Whether you’re a condo dweller, away at school, living in a small bungalow or have a home with a very open concept design that’s not practical for larger pieces, space-saving furniture can save the day. These days it seems like plenty of furniture designers are taking the hint and coming up with some of the nicest space-saving furniture yet. From...
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

A Framed-Out IKEA Closet System Makes Room for Tiktok Dances in This Tween’s Bedroom

When Judith Achumba-Wöllenstein remembered that her then 9-year-old brother-in-law had a birthday coming up, the founder of Atelier Akuko did what any interior designer would do: She planned a bedroom makeover as a gift. For her, the renovation was a no-brainer. Harry was situated in what was originally his father’s office in the family’s home in Manchester, England, a small, dark room that only fit a raised bed and small dresser. It also lacked color and a functional furniture arrangement—hardly the kind of space a growing tween needs. Luckily for Harry, his sister-in-law has a master’s degree in the psychology of fashion, which gives her a solid understanding of color and how the human mind (including those belonging to 9-year-olds) interacts with various hues.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

The Best Countertop Paint and Refinishing Kits

Update your kitchen or bathroom with one of these countertop paint or refinishing kits. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
MyStateline.com

Which Whynter portable air conditioner should I get?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Summer is on its way, and many people have started thinking about making sure they are ready for the heat. It’s a good idea to purchase a portable air conditioner at least a few weeks leading up to spring and summer. After all, you don’t want to be caught off guard when the temperature starts to rise and all the portable air conditioners are sold out.
ELECTRONICS
MyStateline.com

Best princess tent

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether it’s camping in the backyard or playing pretend in the living room, a princess tent is a great way to foster creative thinking and encourage imaginative play. It also gives a child the chance to have a special space entirely their own that is away from grown-ups but still easily supervised. Start your search with the Monobeach Large Princess Tent with Star Lights for a tent that’s as whimsical as it is practical.
AMAZON
MyStateline.com

Best tankless water heater

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Everyone can appreciate a long, hot shower, but the electric bill can be a bitter pill to swallow. Water heating with a traditional tank heater makes up an estimated 18% of your total energy use, but there is a way to cut that bill and still enjoy a luxurious shower or bath: adding a tankless water heater. The best tankless water heater is an estimated 34% more efficient than the old tank style.
ELECTRONICS
Daily Mail

DIY enthusiast reveals how she knocked down the wall to her dark box room to make an open-plan office for just £1,000 by upcycling Ikea drawers and doing her own painting

An DIY enthusiast has revealed how she transformed her upstairs hallway and dark spare room into a bright and airy home office space for just over £1,000. Charlotte Summers, from Brighton, realised she didn't need the poky box room at the end of her upstairs landing, so decided to knock down the wall and form an open-plan hallway and study space to let in more light.
INTERIOR DESIGN
MyStateline.com

County grants approval for Amazon’s helix-shaped HQ tower

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The Arlington County Board gave unanimous approval Saturday to Amazon’s plans to build a unique, helix-shaped tower as the centerpiece of its emerging second headquarters in northern Virginia. Amazon announced the plans in February 2021 for the eye-catching, 350-foot tower to anchor the...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Architectural Digest

House of Hackney Has Unveiled a Paint Line—And Yes, It’s Major

Inside St. Michael’s—the circa-1856 former clergy house reimagined into House of Hackney’s brand-new East London flagship—stained glass and Gothic architectural elements backdrop the color-obsessed splendid botanical and animal prints by the interior brand. Transformed by local design studio BusbyWebb, the quirky space’s walls and ceilings are also standouts, sheathed in moody and saturated hues from The Art of Nature, the U.K. studio’s just-launched inaugural paint collection.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy