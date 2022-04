Former Gonzaga teammate Casey Calvary recalled one story that showed how much Jeremy Eaton was committed to helping the Zags win basketball games. “We had spaghetti as a pregame meal every game in that ’99 season,” Calvary said. “Jeremy got a bunch of spaghetti on his shirt before one of the games and we won it, big-time. (Teammate) Mike Leasure thought that must have brought us good luck and suggested we get spaghetti on Jeremy’s shirt every game. Jeremy went along with it. Just said, ‘Sure!’ because he was a fantastic human being who would do whatever anybody thought it would take to help us win games.”

2 DAYS AGO