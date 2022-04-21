14-year-old charged in connection with weekend murder in Kansas City
By Nick Sloan, Nathan Vickers
KCTV 5
2 days ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 14-year-old has been charged in the death of a Kansas City man. Police say the teen shot and killed Andre Stephens late Saturday night at a home on Longview Road. People knew Stephens...
